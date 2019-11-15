OECD Economic Survey: Reform Proposals for Austria

The OECD has presented the country report for Austria for 2019 with a series of reform proposals. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Nick-D [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

The study discusses ways to increase productivity, expand the country's capital market for the digital economy, support family businesses in maintaining livelihoods when owners retire, and better integrate migrants into the labour market as the need for digital and other special skills increases.

Mr. Álvaro Santos Pereira, Director of the Country Studies Branch at the Economics Department of the OECD, at a press conference at the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, recommended, among other things, a climate-friendly tax policy and pension reform.

The OECD Economic Report is published every two years. This year's report examines the impact of weak foreign demand, uncertainties in world trade and the ageing population on the Austrian economy. In particular, the current economic report deals with the Austrian corporate sector. In particular, it examines the challenges and opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with regard to increasing productivity, expanding the financing structure, a shortage of skilled workers and the transfer of family businesses. In addition, the OECD makes recommendations on increasing economic prosperity and inclusion in the areas of fiscal and financial policy, enterprises, jobs and skills, as well as social cohesion and the environment.

During the opening ceremony, Ambassador Andreas Riecken underlined the high quality and multidimensionality of the analysis and the importance of the report for Austrian politics and society.

Markus Marterbauer (Austrian Chamber of Labour, Chief Economist), Christoph Schneider (Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Head of Economic and Trade Policy Department), Christoph Badelt (Economic Research Institute, Director) and Thomas Oberholzner (SME Research Institute, Deputy Head) discussed the report on the podium.

The discussion was chaired by Ulrike Katterl (Court of Audit, Head of Planning, Development and Communication).