Holzmann is the New Austrian National Bank Governor

Prof. Dr. Robert Holzmann (picture) succeeds Ewald Nowotny as Governor of the Austrian Central Bank. / Picture: © Oesterreichische Nationalbank AG (OeNB)

Prof. Dr. Robert Holzmann (27 February 1949) is an Austrian economist.

From 1997 to 2011 he held various positions at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., from 1997 to 2009 as Sector Director, from 2009 to 2011 as Research Director and 2002/03 as Senior Vice-President.

In January 2019 he was nominated by the Austrian Freedom Party as Governor of the Austrian National…