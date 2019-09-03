Sponsored
Holzmann is the New Austrian National Bank Governor
Published: Yesterday; 08:33 · (Vindobona)
The liberal Robert Holzmann (70) took over as Governor of the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) on 1 September 2019, succeeding Ewald Nowotny. The manner in which he will hold his office as governor will be followed with interest. The economist has already stated that he will pay more attention to the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB) than his predecessor.
Prof. Dr. Robert Holzmann (picture) succeeds Ewald Nowotny as Governor of the Austrian Central Bank.
Prof. Dr. Robert Holzmann (27 February 1949) is an Austrian economist.
From 1997 to 2011 he held various positions at the World Bank in Washington, D.C., from 1997 to 2009 as Sector Director, from 2009 to 2011 as Research Director and 2002/03 as Senior Vice-President.
In January 2019 he was nominated by the Austrian Freedom Party as Governor of the Austrian National Bank.
