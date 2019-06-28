Sponsored
Article Tools
So What Does the Future Hold for the Eurozone?
Published: Yesterday; 11:33 · (Vindobona)
The Eurozone between crisis and reform. At the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the renowned European financial experts Agnès Bénassy-Quéré, Klaus Regling, Elke König and Josef Zechner discussed the structure, challenges and necessary financial market reforms within the euro zone.
(From left to right): Robert Holzmann, Agnès Bénassy-Quéré, Klaus Regling, Elke König and Josef Zechner. / Picture: © Vindobona.orgThis article includes a total of 411 words.
The introduction of the euro and monetary union more than 20 years ago was one of the most ambitious initiatives of European integration.
In the meantime, the euro has become a means of payment in 19 EU countries.
The euro zone is usually seen as a success story, and Austria is also one of the euro winners according to economists.
The approval of the common…
Fast News Search