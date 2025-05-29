EU and UK Ambassadors to Austria Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

EU leaders met with the British Prime Minister in London for the first EU-UK summit, discussing cooperation in foreign and security policy, with a strong common line in Ukraine support. / Picture: © Lukasz Kobus/European Union, 2022

Parallel to the summit, the four ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland to Austria published a joint guest commentary in the daily newspaper "Die Presse". Lindsay Skoll (UK), Matthieu Peyraud (FR), Vito Cecere (DE), and Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz (PL) warned against Russian propaganda in the article and emphasized that defending Ukraine was a fundamental European concern. “Ukraine's freedom is our freedom,” they wrote.

The guest commentary is a clear response to increased Russian influence in public discourse, including in Austria, where, according to the ambassadors, Moscow is attempting to justify the war as a defensive measure and portray itself as a victim. The four countries are sending a deliberate public signal against this—for peace, the international legal order, and European solidarity with Ukraine.

Summit meeting in London: Strategic solidarity

The rapprochement between Brussels and London on security policy was formalized at the EU-UK summit on May 19, 2025. Among other things, the new partnership provides for closer coordination on security and defense policy, joint military procurement, and the participation of British companies in EU defense projects. The British government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer is thus pursuing a course that brings the UK closer to the European security architecture again.

Heads of state and government such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk were also represented in London. They had previously visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv together with Starmer—a symbolic demonstration of unity and support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sanctions as a key means of pressure

Economic pressure on Russia remains a central component of Western strategy. In their article, the ambassadors refer to estimates that the sanctions have already cost Moscow around 400 billion euros – a sum equivalent to Austria's GDP. This money, they argue, is directly lacking in the Kremlin's war financing.

At the same time, the diplomats emphasize Ukraine's willingness to negotiate. President Zelensky has repeatedly shown himself to be open to talks, they say, while President Putin has responded exclusively with military escalation, especially against civilian targets. “Only if international pressure remains high will there be a chance for a genuine ceasefire,” the authors write.

Austria's role remains limited – but relevant

Austria is also expressly praised by the ambassadors. Humanitarian aid, medical care, food supplies, and accommodation for refugees are important contributions. However, given Austria's military neutrality, support is limited to non-lethal means. Nevertheless, Austria is valued in Brussels and London as a reliable partner in the civilian sector.

Resistance to disinformation

The guest commentary is not only a political statement, but also a direct contradiction to Russian narratives that are increasingly finding an audience in parts of the European public – including in Austria. The ambassadors make it clear: Russia's attack on Ukraine is a violation of international law, an attack on the UN Charter, and a direct blow to the European peace order.

A show of solidarity with a signal effect

The clear positioning of the EU partners in Vienna and the new security cooperation with the UK show that Ukraine is not alone. Europe is thus sending an unmistakable signal to Moscow – and at the same time to its population: freedom, sovereignty and the strength of the law are non-negotiable.

At a time when authoritarian narratives and hybrid threats are on the rise, such public statements also have symbolic political significance. It is not just about military aid – it is about preserving an international order based on rules, not power. And this order does not defend itself.

