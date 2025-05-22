Vienna Signals Support for Serbia's Accession to the Schengen Area

“Serbia is closely intertwined with the Schengen area, not only geographically but also in terms of migration policy,” said Starović at a joint press conference with Austrian Minister for European Affairs Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP). "Many migrants traveling through the Western Balkans pass through our country before moving on to Austria or other Schengen states. This shows that Serbia's security is also Europe's security."

Serbia is pressing ahead with its European integration. While formal EU accession remains a long-term goal, Belgrade is currently focusing more on rapid accession to the Schengen area. During a working visit to Vienna, the new Serbian Minister for European Affairs, Nemanja Starović, emphasized that Serbia is ready to “take responsibility” - not only as an accession candidate but also as a security policy partner of Europe at the heart of the continent.

Security argument at the center

During his appearance in Vienna, Starović made it clear that Schengen accession would not just be a symbolic step, but a functional one. “We are a transit country,” he emphasized. The Balkans, and Serbia in particular, play a central role in the current migration movements. Many people who make their way to the Schengen area for humanitarian or economic reasons pass through Serbia - often several times. “It is a security policy reality that our structures are already closely intertwined with those of the Schengen zone.”

Against this backdrop, accession is not only a justified wish for Serbia but also an imperative of common sense for Europe itself. “If we are to be seen as partners, we must also be treated as partners,” said Starović.

Pressure to reform by 2026

The government in Belgrade is committed to fully implementing the legal, administrative, and security standards required for Schengen accession. Starović announced that Serbia would meet all the requirements for full alignment with the acquis communautaire by the end of 2026 at the latest. This includes not only the adjustment of border protection policy but also comprehensive judicial and administrative reforms.

However, he warned against artificially linking Schengen accession to EU accession. Although there has been a close connection between the two processes in the past, Serbia wants to accelerate this path and take concrete steps towards integration regardless of blocking political debates within the EU.

Austria as a political bridge builder

Austria is one of the few EU states that has repeatedly and publicly spoken out in favor of expanding the Schengen area to include the Western Balkan states. In Vienna, Starović met with his counterpart Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP), among others, who once again assured him of the federal government's support.

“The Western Balkans are not our backyard, but our neighborhood,” said Plakolm. “A stable Serbia that is willing to reform and integrate is a security gain for us all.” She referred to the close cooperation between Vienna and Belgrade in matters of migration, border protection, and judicial cooperation. The bilateral mechanisms between Austria and Serbia are considered to be efficient and exemplary, particularly in the area of repatriation and the fight against organized crime.

Plakolm also emphasized the close human and cultural ties: “There is a large Serbian community in Austria, which we greatly appreciate - it is at home here, part of our society and our culture.” She saw the fact that Starović was dedicating his first bilateral visit to Austria as a “special sign of friendship”.

According to Plakolm, the focus of the meeting was the implementation of concrete steps towards enlargement: "We made a promise over 20 years ago - that the countries of the Western Balkans would become part of the EU. We must finally keep this promise. There cannot be decades without progress." The Minister spoke out in favor of gradual integration, which must entail clear stages and visible progress.

At the same time, she called for active commitment from Belgrade: “I am counting on Minister Starović and the Serbian government to convince even skeptical EU member states.” Conversely, according to Plakolm, Serbia can count on Austria's reliable support.

Starović also explicitly thanked Vienna for its continuous support. He emphasized the strategic importance of rapid progress in the EU negotiation process and underlined the importance of opening Cluster 3 as soon as possible as part of the accession talks.

EU interests remain complex

While Serbia and Austria are working on rapid progress, a more differentiated picture emerges in Brussels. Although the added value of Serbia's closer integration in terms of security policy is generally recognized, reservations remain - particularly with regard to rule of law standards, media freedom and Serbia's foreign policy positioning.

Belgrade's close relationship with Moscow continues to cause mistrust in Western European capitals. Although Starović emphasized in Vienna that Serbia had condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that its humanitarian support for Ukraine was above average for the region, the impression persists in parts of the EU that Serbia is pursuing a dual foreign policy course.

Kosovo issue as a key blockade

Another sticking point remains Serbia's relationship with Kosovo. The EU makes the normalization of relations a central prerequisite for any substantial integration step - including on the subject of Schengen. Starović expressed the hope that the newly appointed EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Prishtina Dialogue could bring new momentum to the deadlocked talks.

According to the minister, Serbia is fundamentally prepared to negotiate on all contentious issues “as long as both sides come to the table with respect and under fair conditions”. Whether this willingness will be sufficiently reciprocated by the other side remains to be seen.

Between progress and reservations

Serbia presents itself in Vienna as a reform-oriented, pragmatic partner with concrete goals. Schengen accession is seen as a lever for assuming regional responsibility and actively shaping the European security architecture. At the same time, Belgrade demands respect for its efforts and warns against a permanent shifting of the goalposts due to political resistance within the EU.

Austria's domestic policy determines its role

Austria's description as a "bridge builder" is partly justified and partly a politically euphonious self-attribution. Austria has indeed built up intensive diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations with former Yugoslavia since the 1990s, making it one of the most prominent players in the Western Balkans within the EU. Austria's stance on the Western Balkans is rooted in its economic ambitions as also a large investor in several Western Balkan states, with key sectors such as banking, telecommunications, construction, and energy. This economic interdependence often leads to pragmatic political relations. Austria also cooperates intensively with Western Balkan states in areas of repatriation, border protection, and police operations, partly bilaterally and partly via Frontex.

However, Austria's actions are not neutral and depend on domestic politics and Austrian political parties tend to be extremely receptive to public opinion. It has blocked the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria, partly due to migration pressure via the Balkan route, but mostly due to negative public opinion concerning the Balkans, which contradicts the idea of a "bridge builder" and is strongly criticized in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. The Western Balkans region is instrumentalized for domestic political purposes, leading to contradictions between foreign policy diplomacy and domestic policy rhetoric. Austria's role in EU policymaking is constrained by its middle-power status. Its regional initiatives are frequently shaped by a combination of geopolitical proximity, economic interests, and internal political dynamics, rather than by a consistent normative agenda. In conclusion, Austria plays a more active role in the Western Balkans than many other EU states and has credibly championed the region's EU perspective.

For Serbia, questions are still raised

Serbia should become part of the Schengen area in the medium term - not as a courtesy, but out of geopolitical necessity. However, the decision ultimately lies with the Schengen states and the institutions in Brussels, where there are currently still many reservations. The coming months and years will determine whether Serbia succeeds in building trust through consistent reform policies and foreign policy clarity. In any case, the visit to Vienna was a clear signal: Serbia is no longer knocking politely on Europe's door - it is knocking energetically.

Federal Chancellory of Austria

Serbian Ministry of European Integration