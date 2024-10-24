Magnus Brunner Pleads for Schengen Accession of Bulgaria and Romania

Brunner is thus deviating from the position of his party, the ÖVP, which has so far blocked the Schengen expansion. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) had recently declared that the time was not yet ripe for the full admission of the two countries.

Austria is blocking the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania, which have been members of “Air Schengen” since the end of March. Thus, air and sea border controls have been lifted. Brunner's party colleague and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) stated at the last Council meeting in Luxembourg two weeks ago that he did not believe the time was yet ripe for Romania and Bulgaria to join Schengen: “We are on the right track, but not at the end of the road.”

Focus on EU migration pact and new deportation law.

In addition to the Schengen issue, Brunner outlined his priorities for the EU Commission's migration portfolio. He emphasized that the full implementation of the new EU asylum and migration pact by 2026 was one of his main goals. This pact is intended to curb irregular migration and oblige member states to apply certain rules more strictly. Brunner also wants to push ahead with a new EU deportation law that enables faster and more efficient returns. To this end, the entire process is to be digitalized and mutual recognition of return decisions is to be introduced in the EU.

Support for Poland and criticism of hostile actors

Regarding geopolitical threats, Brunner referred to the role of Russia and Belarus, which use migration as a weapon. Poland, in particular, which stands on the border with Belarus, receives indirect support from Brunner on this issue, who advocates a hard line against such threats. As Commissioner for Migration, he promised to stand firmly by the affected EU member states and support security measures.

Schengen as an economic and security policy issue

The Schengen expansion was also supported by Hungary, which would like to decide on the accession of Romania and Bulgaria as early as December. The Hungarian Deputy State Secretary for European Policy emphasized that both countries have proven that they can protect their borders, which is not only a security issue but also an economic one.

Reactions from Austria and the EU Parliament

In Austria, Brunner's commitment to Schengen enlargement triggered mixed reactions, as reported by ORF. While the SPÖ and NEOS welcomed the turnaround in the ÖVP's position, they also demanded that words must be followed by deeds. SPÖ MP Hannes Heide described the ÖVP's blockade as an unnecessary delay, while NEOS delegation leader Helmut Brandstätter warned that Brunner could change his position merely for tactical reasons in the run-up to the EU hearings.

Overall, Brunner's nomination as Commissioner for Migration is an interesting turnaround, especially given his previous work as Finance Minister, where he gained no experience in the field of migration policy, as Vindobona.org reported. His hearing before the EU Parliament is expected on November 5, and observers expect intense questioning as Brunner has little practical experience in this field so far.

