Magnus Brunner Becomes EU Migration Commissioner: A Challenge for the ÖVP and Europe

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) will take on one of the less desirable positions in Brussels as Commissioner for Immigration. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer officially announced Magnus Brunner's nomination as the new EU Commissioner for Migration and Border Protection. Nehammer praised Brunner's qualifications and ability to handle complex issues and unite diverse interests. Brunner had already proven his capability in difficult times as both State Secretary and Finance Minister, Nehammer stated. He particularly highlighted Brunner's future role in reshaping EU asylum and migration policy, which will be one of his main responsibilities.

Expectations for Brunner are high: he is tasked with strengthening the EU's external border protection and promoting a spirit of solidarity between member states most affected by migration and those further inside the Union. Nehammer pointed to Austria's national successes in migration policy – asylum application numbers have dropped significantly, and illegal border crossings between Hungary and Austria have been reduced by 97%. Brunner will now need to continue these achievements at the European level, as Nehammer stated.

From Finance to an Unexpected Role

For Brunner, the appointment came as a surprise, as reported by "DerStandard". Before his nomination, the experienced Finance Minister had hoped to take on a role in the economic or financial sector. The position of Migration Commissioner is far removed from his previous career experience. Nevertheless, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized Brunner’s competencies, making him suited for this difficult role.

Brunner, hailing from the small town of Höchst in Vorarlberg, has had an unusual political career. His journey into politics began almost by accident after a chance meeting with then-Vorarlberg Governor Herbert Sausgruber, which eventually led to his involvement in politics. Now, Brunner is expected to take on a key role in an area where Austria, particularly his party, the ÖVP, has often been a vocal critic of Brussels.

Brunner's new competencies

The challenges for Brunner are immense, as reported by News. Brunner takes over the position from Ylva Johansson of Sweden, who was responsible for Internal Affairs, including the area of migration. She has held this position since 2019 and was responsible for the new EU Migration and Asylum Pact. There is a lot at stake.

This involves, for example, the mandatory solidarity mechanism to relieve countries with high numbers of refugees. EU states have the option of either taking in asylum seekers or supporting the return of rejected applicants. It also concerns accelerated asylum procedures at the external borders, mandatory screenings, and the Dublin system, which is widely discussed but has yet to function properly. It also involves returns within five weeks, ideally to the EU countries where asylum seekers were first registered.

The reform was adopted in May 2024 and is expected to be implemented within two years. Resistance is not futile, and it has already emerged. The Dutch government recently declared that it does not feel bound by the obligation to accept asylum seekers. A politically sensitive issue for Brunner will also be whether Bulgaria and Romania should become Schengen members. The Commission and all other national governments believe both countries have met the requirements. However, the ÖVP-led government, of which Brunner is still a part, disagrees.

A particularly difficult challenge could come from Germany if the German government decides to turn refugees back at the German border. In that case, the European Commission could intervene, deeming the action illegal, and initiate infringement proceedings. This could especially occur if it leads to a domino effect in other countries.

Brunner's nomination is not only an opportunity but also a risk for the ÖVP. As several commentators have noted, the party can no longer blame Brussels for failed migration policies when the responsible commissioner comes from their ranks. The pressure on Brunner to deliver solutions will also shape Austria's internal debate on migration.

A Smart Decision or a Provocation?

Ursula von der Leyen’s decision to appoint Magnus Brunner as Migration Commissioner has been described by some as a smart but mischievous move. Brunner, a blank slate in migration policy, could act as an honest broker and potentially shift the ÖVP's conservative narrative on migration. At the same time, the task ahead of him is one of the toughest in the European Union. It remains to be seen whether Brunner can meet the high expectations and bring about lasting change in European migration policy.

Federal Chancellory of Austria