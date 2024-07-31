Austria's Finance Minister Magnus Brunner Nominated as EU Commissioner

The nomination of Magnus Brunner was the result of complex and tough negotiations within the government, as reported by ORF. At the beginning of June, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) had already signaled that he no longer felt bound by the earlier agreement that guaranteed the ÖVP the right to propose the EU Commissioner. This led to tensions, as other names, such as that of former ÖVP MEP Othmar Karas, were also brought up for discussion.

Another point of contention was the Greens' desire for political concessions. These included the Renewable Gas Act (EGG), which failed in the National Council at the beginning of July. In the end, the coalition partners were able to agree on Brunner after the Greens had linked their agreement to the implementation of certain political projects.

Magnus Brunner and his prospects

Magnus Brunner, who has been Finance Minister since December 2021, brings with him a broad range of expertise in economic and financial issues. His appointment as EU Commissioner is seen by many as a strategic move to secure Austria an influential position in the new Commission. Brunner is known for his strong network and recognition beyond Austria's borders.

In his first statement after the nomination, Brunner emphasized that he felt honored and was ready to work to strengthen Europe's competitiveness. It is particularly important to him that Europe can maintain its economic position vis-à-vis other regions of the world. It is not yet clear what specific tasks he will take on in the Commission, but Austria is hoping for a strong economic portfolio.

Political reactions and future challenges

The reactions to Brunner's nomination were varied. Business representatives, such as Georg Knill, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries, praised the decision and described Brunner as a strong representative of Austrian interests in the EU. The Wirtschaftsbund also congratulated Brunner and emphasized his competence and experience.

Critical voices, however, came from the opposition. SPÖ parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher expressed doubts about Brunner's suitability and criticized his previous performance as Finance Minister. The FPÖ and NEOS criticized the lack of transparency in the nomination process and called for a more open discussion about the appointment of such key positions.

The next steps

The formal confirmation of Brunner's nomination by the National Council is seen as a formality, as the coalition parties have already reached an agreement. The EU Commission, of which Brunner is to be a member, is expected to take up its work in October. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will examine all candidates in interviews and hearings before making her final decision.

The coming weeks will show whether Brunner can secure a significant economic portfolio within the Commission. The competition is strong, as other countries such as Ireland and the Netherlands are also sending their experienced finance ministers into the race. Regardless of the outcome, however, Brunner's appointment is seen as a significant step for Austria's influence in the EU. The next few months promise to be an exciting phase in European politics in which Austria could play an important role.

Federation of Austrian Industries

Economic Association