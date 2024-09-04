Austria's Diplomats Meet Up: Ambassadors' Conference 2024 in Vienna

In his opening speech, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg described the current global political situation as a “perma-crisis” that has established itself as the “new normal”. He pointed out that this year's conference is once again taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Europe, which is putting pressure on both the European security order and the rules-based world order. Despite these challenges, Schallenberg expressed confidence that Austria and Europe can emerge stronger from these crises. “We must not underestimate our capabilities and must work confidently on global solutions,” emphasized the Foreign Minister.

Schallenberg paid special tribute to the Austrian diplomats, whom he described as the country's “eyes and ears” worldwide. They were not only the representatives of Austrian interests abroad but also decisive door openers for the domestic economy and therefore an important factor for prosperity and jobs in Austria. “Our ambassadors make a decisive contribution to securing our prosperity,” emphasized the Foreign Minister and expressly thanked them for their commitment worldwide.

A highlight of this year's conference was the participation of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who attended the opening virtually to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Austria and India. Schallenberg emphasized the importance of dialogue with important global partners such as India, especially in times of increasing crises at the European borders. India, as one of the largest economies in the world, is an important strategic partner for Austria, not only in economic but also in political and cultural matters.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner at the conference

In addition to diplomatic talks, European policy also played an important role at the conference, as reported by “Vienna.at”. Austrian Finance Minister and designated EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner took the opportunity to talk about his future role in the European Commission. Brunner expects to have decided by mid-September which portfolio he will take on in the EU Commission. “Anything relating to the economy and finance would make sense,” explained Brunner, referring to his expertise in this area. He described speculation that he could take over the portfolio for financial services and capital markets as a “rumor”.

However, Brunner made it clear that Austria would not be responsible for the energy portfolio, as the country would not be entrusted with this task as an “anti-nuclear country”. Brunner sees opportunities for Austria to play a decisive role in the EU Commission, particularly in areas such as finance, the economy, and competitiveness. In his speech to the ambassadors and business representatives present, Brunner explained that most EU member states were very interested in these important portfolios and that Austria must position itself well in this competition.

New impetus for Austrian economic diplomacy

A central part of the Ambassadors' Conference was also the public economic section under the motto “#ReFocusAustria”, which focused on Austria's economic diplomacy. The Europe and Economy Section of the Foreign Ministry presented current priorities and strategies on how Austria can further strengthen its position on international markets. Ambassador Dr. Elisabeth Kornfeind and Mariana Kühnel, Deputy Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, provided insights into the new measures aimed specifically at supporting the domestic export industry.

Special attention was paid to the topic of Ukraine reconstruction, where DI Markus Mitteregger, Managing Director of RAG Austria AG, and Ambassador Dr. Arad Benkö discussed Austria's role in supporting reconstruction in Ukraine. This initiative shows how Austria is not only taking advantage of economic opportunities but is also playing an important role in overcoming international crises.

Another innovative aspect was introduced by the “OPEN AUSTRIA” initiative, in which Austrian diplomats and companies work together to strengthen Austria's presence in the USA, particularly in the field of technological innovation. Envoy Ulrike Ritzinger and Ambassador DDr. Petra Schneebauer, together with Dr. Christian Mandl, Chief Scientific Officer at Tiba Biotech LLC, presented new approaches for cooperation between the Austrian industry and research institutions in the USA. This cooperation illustrates the increasing importance of innovation diplomacy and international exchange in technologically advanced fields.

Secretary General Marschik replaces Schallenberg

As Foreign Minister Schallenberg had to cancel his major participation in parts of the conference due to pneumonia, the Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Nikolaus Marschik, stood in for him. In his speech, Marschik addressed the expectations of future European policy and emphasized the need for a united front within the EU. “We must not leave our energy supply to Russia, our investments to China, or our security to the USA,” warned Marschik, pleading for greater European independence and increased self-confidence on the international stage.

Marschik also emphasized the central role of diplomacy in these challenging times. In a globalized world characterized by geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, Austria must play an active and formative role. Cooperation within the EU, but also with international partners, is of crucial importance.

This year's Ambassadors' Conference offers participating diplomats the opportunity to exchange experiences and provide new impetus for Austrian foreign policy. Given the current geopolitical challenges, strengthening multilateral cooperation and the search for global solutions remains a central goal of Austrian foreign policy.

Austrian MFA