After just one year, the initiative can already look back on significant successes. Thanks to the efforts of the "Friends of the Western Balkans", EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina have begun. In addition, Foreign Minister Schallenberg has promoted the concept of gradual integration, which enables the Western Balkan states to gradually integrate into certain EU policy areas, particularly in the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP). These measures have strengthened the region's resilience to hybrid threats and accelerated the process of rapprochement with the EU.

In the margins of the forum, the foreign ministers discussed the further deepening of their cooperation and the concrete implementation of gradual integration. The result of these intensive debates is the "Appeal for Western Balkans Enlargement". In this document, the ministers call for EU enlargement to the Western Balkans to be given top priority in the coming EU legislative period. A concrete roadmap for implementing the new growth plan for the Western Balkans, which provides for financial resources and gradual integration into the EU internal market, is considered essential.

Economic and infrastructural development

Economic cooperation was a central topic of the discussions. The participants emphasized the importance of increased economic integration to reduce the economic gap and stimulate investment. Croatia particularly emphasized the need to improve transport infrastructure, including road, air, and sea links, to promote economic growth and employment.

Diversifying energy sources and increasing energy security in the region were other important topics. Croatia and other countries in the region emphasized their commitment to increasing energy independence and promoting renewable energy. The security situation, especially in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine, was also discussed. The ministers reiterated their support for Ukraine and condemned the repeated military attacks on the infrastructure of the Danube ports.

The strategic value of Western Balkans integration

Minister Gordan Grlić Radman from Croatia and his colleagues from the EU emphasized the strategic importance of the integration of the Western Balkan states into the EU. They emphasized that the enlargement process not only promotes stability and security in the region but also supports economic development. Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár emphasized that the Dunaj Strategy is an important platform for cooperation and the exchange of best practices.

Despite the progress made, the Western Balkan states are still waiting for their full integration into the EU. Minister Marko Đurić from Serbia expressed the hope that Serbia will complete all necessary reforms by 2027. He emphasized the need for close cooperation with the EU and other regional partners in order to maintain stability and peace in the region.

A call to accelerate the enlargement process

Minister Bujar Osmani from North Macedonia called for the enlargement process to be accelerated as it is of strategic importance. Minister Tanja Fajon from Slovenia emphasized that EU enlargement should be seen as a geostrategic necessity and that swift action is needed to limit the influence of other powers in the region.

Individual perspectives of the foreign ministers

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria:

"Our goal is to finally speed up the EU integration process of the Western Balkan states and offer tangible benefits to the people in the region. Close cooperation between the Group of Friends and the Western Balkan states is crucial for this," explained Foreign Minister Schallenberg. "For a year now, the 'Friends of the Western Balkans' have been a strong driving force for accelerating the rapprochement of the countries in the region. The year 2024 in particular, 20 years after the historic EU enlargement round, should be an incentive for us to keep EU enlargement at the top of the agenda. We are also making this demand to the next EU Commission."

Gordan Grlić Radman, Croatia:

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman reaffirmed Croatia's support for the Western Balkan countries on their path towards the EU. "Economic cooperation, especially the strengthening of transport infrastructure, is crucial for economic development and job creation in the region. We need to reduce economic and infrastructural disparities in order to create a stable and prosperous region," he emphasized.

Jan Lipavský, Czech Republic:

"It is in our interest to enlarge the European Union and also bring countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, and Albania closer to European standards, share our foreign policy, and carry out reforms. This is important for us because enlargement as such brings more security and prosperity. It is one of the strongest tools we have as Europe," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Juraj Blanár, Slovakia:

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár praised the activities of the Danube Strategy as the only platform that brings together both EU Member States and candidate countries. "We have agreed that during the Austrian Presidency, hundreds of regional projects have fulfilled the objectives of this association, especially in the fields of innovation, green and renewable energy, and education," Blanár explained. He also emphasized the need for lasting peace in Ukraine as a prerequisite for stability in the Danube region.

George Gerapetritis, Greece:

"Twenty-one years after the adoption of the Thessaloniki Agenda, Greece is once again at the forefront of this important effort. The path of the Western Balkans inevitably leads to Europe and we will continue to advocate it," said Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. "Obviously, this path must be based on respect for the European acquis, democracy, the rule of law, and the rights of minorities, as well as the faithful implementation of international law."

Marko Đurić, Serbia:

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić reiterated Serbia's determination to complete all necessary reforms by 2027. "We are aiming for full membership as the ultimate goal and nothing less. There will be no compromise on this issue," Đurić emphasized. He also addressed the need to fairly resolve historical unresolved issues from the 1990s and receive full support from the highest European representatives.

Tanja Fajon, Slovenia:

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized the urgency of EU enlargement. "The 'Friends of the Western Balkans' group, which has been in existence for a year, shows that we must see enlargement as a geostrategic necessity that needs political support. It is now or never. We must do everything we can to ensure that enlargement takes place as soon as possible," Fajon demanded.

Igli Hasani, Albania:

Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani emphasized the need for a realistic and committed timetable for the accession process. "It is the right time to make things real with an ambitious agenda and to prove the will of all parties to move forward," Hasani said.

Elmedin Konaković, Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković emphasized the importance of combating negative external influences in the region. "After the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU has had to rethink its enlargement strategy. We need to reduce the bureaucratic hurdles in order to speed up the integration process," demanded Konaković.

The first year of the "Friends of the Western Balkans" initiative was characterized by important progress and intensive cooperation. The group has shown that EU enlargement is a realistic and achievable goal that will benefit both the region and the EU as a whole. However, the challenges remain and the coming years will be crucial to further advance the integration process and bring the Western Balkan countries closer to the EU. The individual perspectives of the Foreign Ministers illustrate the diversity of the challenges and the common determination to firmly integrate the Western Balkans into the European community.

