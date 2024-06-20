Europa-Forum Wachau 2024: A Commitment to the Future of Europe

The ceremonial opening of the 28th Europa-Forum Wachau began with the European anthem, performed by the European Union Youth Orchestra. In his opening speech, Ambassador Martin Eichtinger, President of the Europa Forum, emphasized the need to secure a future worth living for the people of Europe. "Our decisions and innovations should be aimed at improving people's lives, protecting their health, and giving them a future worth living," said Eichtinger. He called for a transformation for the continent: "We have a unique opportunity to develop visions together and plan concrete steps for a new start for Europe. Let us seize this opportunity to make our continent fit for the future and lay the foundations for a strong, innovative, and united Europe."

Contributions from top politicians

In her welcoming address, Federal Council President Margit Göll emphasized the importance of young people as a driving force for global careers. "Where borders become opportunities, Europe's youth is the driving force for global careers in science and research," she emphasized.

Education Minister Martin Polaschek underlined the role of public investment in science: "Europe is facing change. Digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and much more present new challenges and great opportunities for us as a society. Science and research enable us to capitalize on these opportunities and develop innovative solutions that strengthen Austria and Europe and improve our competitiveness on a global level." Polaschek added that it is the excellence of Austrian research that gives us a decisive edge and forms the basis for sustainable success and prosperity.

International perspectives on research and innovation

Christina Egelund, Minister of Higher Education and Science of Denmark emphasized the need for research and innovation to tackle challenges in climate, security, and health. "Europe needs research and innovation to be higher on the political agenda. We are facing challenges in areas such as climate, security, and health where innovative solutions are urgently needed. We are part of an international technology competition. As a continent, we are playing to win - especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum, and space technology," explained Egelund.

Europe's importance as an innovation hub

Amelie Groß, Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, emphasized the importance of Europe as an innovative hub: "Let's make more of the future together - with European research and entrepreneurial spirit! This will make Europe an innovative, strong, and responsible player on the world stage."

"Invest in Aerospace" discussion

The first day of the forum ended with the discussion "Invest in Aerospace". Kari Ochsner, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries in Lower Austria, called for an "industrial deal" to increase Europe's competitiveness. "Europe must once again become aware of its great potential. However, to leverage this in the long term and successfully stand up to the rest of the world, we need an industrial deal! Energy and labor costs must become competitive again and the bureaucratic obstacles must be removed," says Ochsner.

Claus Zeppelzauer from ecoplus emphasized the untapped potential of the aerospace sector in Lower Austria: "However, the economic potential is far from exhausted and we at ecoplus are actively supporting the companies on their way. Aerospace is a Lower Austrian topic with a long tradition and a great future." Siegfried Knecht from Airbus emphasized the pioneering work in the field of sustainable aviation. "Airbus is doing pioneering work in the field of sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world, and with respect for our European roots, we are committed to the future of Europe," said Knecht.

Günther Ofner from Flughafen Wien AG criticized the EU's excessive regulation, which is hampering growth opportunities in aviation. "Europe is destroying its growth opportunities in aviation through incorrect and excessive regulation. Above all, if 'Fit for 55' is implemented in air traffic as currently planned, there is a risk of a significant loss of long-haul passengers to hubs outside the EU such as Istanbul, London, or Zurich. It is therefore urgently necessary to change the current CO2 pricing and create the necessary conditions to invest in CO2-neutral SAFs (Sustainable Aviation Fuels). Only then can the blending quotas be achieved," explained Ofner.

Graham Turnock from ESA spoke about the importance of space technologies in tackling climate issues. "Space technologies, especially Earth observation, are becoming increasingly important in addressing climate issues. I am excited about the partnerships we are building at ESA with a wide range of European and international partners to accelerate the use of these technologies to support the green transition and make the world more resilient to the effects of climate change," Turnock said.

Focus on health: "Invest in Health"

The second day of the forum was held under the motto "Invest in Health". State Secretary Claudia Plakolm opened the afternoon with an appeal to talk more about mental health and expand corresponding services. "Those who consciously address their own health and mental fitness at a young age will stay healthy and fit for longer. In particular, we need to talk more about mental health and break the social taboo of keeping quiet about it. That's why we are also expanding our services in this area, especially for young people," said Plakolm. Ulrike Prommer from IMC Krems emphasized the uniqueness of Campus Krems, where various health professions are trained on an interdisciplinary basis: "At Campus Krems, the three universities jointly train, teach, research and publish in the field of health sciences, and this in different health professions and research fields. This is unique in Europe and strengthens multidisciplinarity and understanding between the healthcare professions."

Friedrich Faulhammer, Rector of the University of Continuing Education Krems, emphasized the importance of evidence-based further development of the healthcare system: "Evidence-based further development of our healthcare system is essential to overcome current and future social challenges. At Campus Krems, we are working to translate research findings into innovations with concrete benefits for people." Rudolf Mallinger, Rector of Karl Landsteiner Private University, spoke about the social importance of health: "Health is the basis for the well-being of our society. Through targeted investment in medical research, education, and infrastructure, we can overcome future challenges, strengthen our healthcare system, and promote innovations that improve our lives. The Europa-Forum Wachau offers a valuable space for the necessary discourse."

Michael Zettel, Country Managing Director of Accenture Austria and Health Lead EMEA, addressed the future management of patient flows in his keynote speech: "The healthcare system in Europe needs a productivity boost, which can be achieved through the use of technology and digitalization. Many countries in Europe, such as France, Spain, and England, are boldly taking this path. The Austrian claim that 'digital before outpatient before inpatient' is the right one. This path must be pursued consistently so that the healthcare system can remain affordable."

Joachim Bogner, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers, explained the importance of research for Europe as a healthcare location in his statement: "If we want to strengthen Europe as a healthcare location, research and development must take place in Europe. Digital technologies, used responsibly, will be the basis for sustainable healthcare. That is why we are taking part in the debate on change in the healthcare sector, such as at today's Wachau European Forum."

In his message, Marco Porak, Director General of IBM Austria, emphasized the importance of using shared healthcare data: "We should seize the opportunities opened up by the European Health Data Space in conjunction with artificial intelligence to harness the added value of digitalization for the healthcare of Austrian citizens."

Verena Ossmann, Manager of the Health Technology Hub of Ecoplus, emphasized the attractiveness of Lower Austria for investments in the healthcare sector: "With more than 100 companies developing and manufacturing medical devices, biological and pharmaceutical products, as well as two medical universities and the largest healthcare provider (the Provincial Health Agency) in Europe, Lower Austria is of great interest for further investments."

Thomas Eiwegger from the Clinical Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at St. Pölten University Hospital emphasized the importance of involving employees when implementing new technologies in hospitals: "The decisive factor when implementing new technologies in hospitals is, in addition to the fact that the patient must be the focus, the involvement of employees. It is also necessary to create interfaces that enable low-threshold integration of technologies without legal obstacles."

The Wachau 2024 European Forum thus provided a comprehensive platform for the necessary discourse on the future of Europe and the role of research, innovation, and health in overcoming current and future challenges.

