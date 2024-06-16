Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg Receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

There is great interest between Austria and Kyrgyzstan in intensifying economic relations, especially in the energy sector. The important delegation from Kyrgyzstan underlines the potential of this partnership. "New opportunities for cooperation with Central Asian states are opening up for the EU and Austria, which absolutely must be strengthened in view of Russia's aggression in Ukraine," said Schallenberg.

Austrian companies such as Andritz, Voith and Hydro are global leaders in the construction and operation of hydropower plants and have extensive expertise in the region. The planned construction of the Kambarata-1 dam in Kyrgyzstan offers a great opportunity for the participation of Austrian companies and could further strengthen Austrian-Kyrgyz relations. There is also further potential for increased cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, transportation and healthcare.

The importance of economic cooperation between Austria and Kyrgyzstan was also highlighted at the International Energy Investment Forum in Vienna, as reported by Vindobona.org. The forum was attended by high-ranking representatives from Central Asia, Europe and the Middle East as well as private investors. The forum, which was held in cooperation with the Kyrgyz government and international financial institutions such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), focused on sustainable energy systems and the future of the energy industry in Central Asia.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of renewable energy. "Strategic cooperation on projects such as the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant demonstrates our shared commitment to a sustainable future," said Mr. Brunner. "Our continued partnership will significantly strengthen regional clean energy capacity while accelerating economic development in Central Asia."

The Kambarata-1 project is at the center of this cooperation and reflects the new era of cooperation in Central Asia to ensure both energy and water security in the region. The planned clean energy projects are expected to more than double the country's energy supply, ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the year and strengthen energy and water security in Central Asia.

The World Bank and other development partners are committed to helping Kyrgyzstan develop a modern energy sector that will attract private investment and transform the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2040. The World Bank's new Country Partnership Framework prioritizes energy as one of the key sectors to promote a more competitive and resilient economy in Kyrgyzstan.

Through close cooperation and the exchange of know-how, Austria contributes significantly to the success of these projects. The partnership and joint commitment to a sustainable future at the International Energy Investment Forum in Vienna have laid a solid foundation for a future-proof and sustainable energy economy in Central Asia.

Austrian MFA