30 Years of the EU Referendum: A Success Story for Austria

The referendum in 1994 was a clear commitment to European values and a common future in a united Europe. On June 24, 1994, the accession treaty was signed by Federal Chancellor Franz Vranitzky and Foreign Minister Alois Mock in Corfu, and in November 1994 the Austrian National Council officially ratified the treaty. With its accession to the EU, Austria entered a new economic and political framework that has had a lasting impact on the country.

The balance sheet after 30 years shows that Austria has benefited enormously from EU membership. Integration into the European single market has enabled the Austrian economy to grow by an average of 0.7 percent per year. Foreign trade has flourished and exports to EU countries have quadrupled, from 33 billion euros in 1995 to 137 billion euros in 2023. This economic dynamism has contributed to the creation of jobs and increased prosperity in Austria.

Direct investment and research

Mariana Kühnel, Deputy Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), described the EU referendum of June 12, 1994 as a “lucky day and a trampoline for more growth, more jobs and prosperity for Austrians”. Kühnel emphasized that Austria had entered a phase of economic advancement and stability by joining the EU.



Foreign direct investment has also increased considerably. The stock of such investments rose from 16 billion euros in 1995 to 194 billion euros in 2022. These investments brought with them high-quality jobs and new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Multinational companies operating in Austria are characterized by high productivity, intensive research, and higher wages, which further strengthens the country's competitiveness.

In the area of research and development, Austria was able to significantly increase its innovative strength by participating in EU-funded projects. The Austrian research quota doubled from 1.53 percent to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), making the country one of the leading nations in Europe. Programs such as Horizon Europe, which has a budget of 95.5 billion euros, offer Austrian researchers and companies significant funding opportunities.

Political reactions

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the referendum, numerous political actors emphasized the importance of this historic decision. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter: “A yes to a great success story.” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg explained: “Today we can look back with pride on this historic decision, which has not only brought us prosperity, economic growth and security over the past three decades.” Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler emphasized how much Austria has benefited from EU membership and stressed the need for European solutions to current challenges.

“Austria would not be where it is today without the EU,” said SPÖ EU delegation leader Andreas Schieder, as reported by ORF. The EU not only creates a “strong network of security and community”, but also more prosperity and freedom. Meanwhile, designated NEOS MEP and foreign policy spokesperson Helmut Brandstätter is calling for the “clear no to Öxit (Austria's withdrawal from the EU, note) to be written into a preamble to the next coalition agreement”.

While most political voices are celebrating EU accession as a success, there are also critical voices. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl recalled the alleged “false promises” and “brazen untruths” with which, in his opinion, the population was “lied into” the EU. He criticized the developments in the EU since accession and accused the established parties of undermining Austria's sovereignty.

Prospects for the future

Austria's future still lies in a strong EU. Europe Minister Edtstadler and Reinhold Lopatka, the new ÖVP delegation leader in the European Parliament, emphasized that Austria's prosperity and security are closely linked to the EU. They called for a further deepening of the EU single market and the removal of bureaucratic hurdles to strengthen Europe's competitiveness. Lopatka said: “Let's not leave Europe to those who want to destroy it but let's improve it together. With reason and common sense, we as a people's party will continue to be a strong voice for Austria's interests in Brussels in the future."

The 30th anniversary of the EU referendum is not only a moment to look back but also a call to continue to play an active role in shaping Europe. Federal President Van der Bellen appealed to the citizens: “Make use of your right to vote”, and emphasized the importance of co-determination in the upcoming EU elections.

Economic and social achievements

In addition to the economic advantages, Austria has also benefited from EU membership in other areas. Participation in programs such as Erasmus has significantly improved internationality and educational opportunities for young people. More than 13 million people from 33 countries have participated in the Erasmus program since 1992, and the number of Austrian Erasmus students has risen from 893 in 1992 to 17,954 in 2022.

Austria has also received considerable support in the area of regional funding. Around 6.2 billion euros in EU funding flowed into regional projects by the end of 2020, which reached a total investment volume of around 25 billion euros through national co-financing. These investments have contributed to the economic development of the regions and reduced differences in prosperity.

Three decades after joining the EU, Austria can draw a positive balance. The decision in 1994 strengthened the country economically and consolidated its position in Europe. Despite differing political opinions, membership in the European Union remains an important pillar for Austria's future. The challenges of the coming years will be tackled together with our European partners to secure and further expand the country's prosperity and security.

