Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Berlin: Focus on the Future of Europe

Published: June 9, 2024; 21:49

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg visited Berlin to discuss various European and international issues. His visit focused on the excellent bilateral relations between Austria and Germany, trade, and important decisions at the European level.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (l.) with German Chancellery Minister Wolfgang Schmidt (r.). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber

Schallenberg's visit emphasized the importance of Austrian-German cooperation, especially concerning upcoming EU elections, energy issues, migration, and geopolitical developments. During his stay, he held intensive talks with the German Chancellery Minister Wolfgang Schmidt. The two ministers discussed the upcoming EU elections, the Brenner transit, energy issues, and illegal…

Wolfgang Schmidt, Germany, European Parliament Election, EU European Union, Berlin, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg
