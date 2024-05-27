Othmar Karas Warns Against Extremism and Emphasizes the Importance of the Political Center in Europe

During the run-up to the EU elections, from two weeks prior, Othmar Karas (VP) often warned against "extremism and nationalism" while advocating "political center". / Picture: © EPP Group / Flickr Attribution (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/)

Karas, who is no longer standing for election this time after differences with the ÖVP, criticized the extreme political forces on the right and left, as reported by ORF. In his opinion "only criticize and apportion blame". He also warned against external forces trying to destabilize Europe. In his speech, he emphasized that the political center must face up to the major economic and ecological challenges to find sensible solutions.

The experienced politician, who has been a Member of the European Parliament since 1999, called for a common foreign, security, and defense policy for the European Union. He also emphasized the need for the closest possible economic cooperation between the EU states and a "one hundred percent internal market". Karas also called for a strengthening of democracy in Europe, with citizens actively participating in the political process and going to the polls.

Long-time EU politician appeals to voters

On Monday, Karas spoke at the SVP headquarters in Bolzano about the "crisis in Europe" and emphasized the importance of voting in the upcoming European elections. The ÖVP MEP has been a Member of the European Parliament for 25 years and has served several terms as its Vice-President. In South Tyrol, he once again emphasized that Europe was at a crossroads and that clear political strategies were needed to solve the current problems.

Karas urgently warned against populism and the political extremes on both sides of the spectrum. He emphasized that voters play a decisive role in determining which EU policies will be implemented in the coming years. He therefore called on citizens to use the time remaining until election day to critically examine the solutions put forward by the candidates and then make conscious use of their right to vote.

Three key demands to strengthen Europe

In conclusion, Karas emphasized three central points that he considers particularly important given the current challenges:

Unified foreign and security policy: Karas emphasized the need for a unified strategy in foreign and security policy to position Europe more strongly on a global level.

Strengthening Europe as a business location: He argued for deeper economic cooperation within the EU to fully realize the single market and increase Europe's competitiveness.

Promoting democracy: Karas emphasized the importance of active citizen participation in the political process and called for as many citizens as possible to go to the polls to strengthen democracy in Europe.

With these demands and his appeal to voters to take an active part in the European elections, Karas is sending a clear signal about the importance of a strong and united political center in Europe.