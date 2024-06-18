30 Years of the WKÖ Export Prize: Austrian Companies Honored for Top Performance

The Export Prize of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) is a faithful companion to this success story. For the 30th time, AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA of the WKÖ honored outstanding achievements by Austrian companies at the "Exporters' Nite" on 17 June 2024. The award winners were honored in front of over 700 guests in the festive Hofburg Palace in Vienna.

Prominent guests and speakers

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher, and WKÖ President Harald Mahrer presented the prestigious awards. Van der Bellen emphasized the importance of Austria's unhindered access to the European and global economic area and thanked the WKÖ for the many years of good cooperation.

Diversity of the winners

The prizes were awarded in seven categories: Trade & Crafts, Commerce, Industry, Information & Consulting, Tourism & Leisure Industry, and Transport & Traffic. The Global Player Award, which recognizes companies with a strong position in the global market, was also presented.

Category Gold Silver Bronze Crafts and Trades Siconnex Customized Solution GmbH (Salzburg) FACC AG (Upper Austria) ECOTHERM Austria GmbH (Upper Austria) Trade Englisch Dekor HandelsgmbH & Co KG (Vienna) The Cool Tool GmbH (Lower Austria) Heutrocknung SR GmbH (Upper Austria) Industry Künz GmbH (Vorarlberg) Leonhard Lang GmbH (Tyrol) RATTPACK & Co OG (Vorarlberg) Information and Consulting PLAION GmbH (Tyrol) COPA-DATA GmbH (Salzburg) ETM Professional Control GmbH (Burgenland) Tourism and Leisure Industry IMLAUER Hotel & Restaurant GmbH (Salzburg) Wiener Privatklinik Betriebs-GmbH & Co KG (Vienna) Mondial GmbH & Co KG (Lower Austria) Transport and Traffic Vega International Car Transport & Logistic Trading GmbH (Salzburg) Lagermax Lagerhaus und Speditions AG (Salzburg) Hödlmayr International GmbH (Upper Austria) Global Player Award Anton Paar GmbH (Styria)

Born Global Champions

The "Born Global Champions" awards were presented for the tenth time, recognizing young companies that have been internationally successful from the outset and are experiencing rapid growth. The 2024 winners are:

- FlyNow Aviation GmbH

- MADiscover GmbH

- Shion GmbH

- Gate Space Innovation GmbH

- Neoom International GmbH

- Supaso GmbH

- Gropyus GmbH

- Plasticpreneur GmbH

- Xeeltech GmbH

WKÖ President Harald Mahrer praised the award-winning companies for their courage, innovative strength, and quality. He emphasized that the export industry contributes significantly to domestic value creation and deserves more appreciation in public discourse. "Our thanks go to the export companies that achieve great things around the globe," said Mahrer. Economics Minister Kocher also congratulated the winners and emphasized the central importance of the export industry for prosperity and jobs in Austria.

The export industry remains a driving force for Austria's economic success and prosperity, and the WKÖ Export Prize continues to set important accents to put these achievements in the spotlight.

WKÖ