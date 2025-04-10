OMV Stops Fuel Procurement from Serbian NIS due to U.S. Sanctions

The situation remains tense and it remains to be seen what further impact the US sanctions on NIS will have on the Serbian energy market. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; K.yakovleva, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Instead, OMV is now organizing the supply of its filling station network in Serbia independently, as the company announced in a press release. The fuels will be imported from other European refineries and delivered to Serbia by barge via the Danube. OMV operates 64 filling stations in Serbia and has access to products from refineries in Austria and Romania. The Greek supplier Eko also confirmed that it is now supplying the Serbian market independently.

NIS plays a central role in Serbia's energy supply and operates the country's only refinery in Pančevo. The company covers around 80 percent of the national demand for petrol and diesel as well as over 90 percent of aviation and heavy fuel oil. The impending US sanctions against NIS are causing considerable uncertainty in the Serbian fuel market. President Aleksandar Vučić warned that Serbia could lose access to oil imports if the measures come into force. The US Treasury Department had already classified NIS as a sanctioned entity in January and granted Gazprom Neft 45 days to withdraw. This deadline has since been extended by two consecutive 30-day exemptions.

In light of these developments, NIS has abandoned its previous procurement strategy of long-term crude oil contracts and is now sourcing crude oil on a short-term basis via the spot market from international traders who remain willing to do business. The tender for the year 2025 was canceled. NIS assured that it will continue to fulfill all contractual obligations and emphasized that the refinery in Pančevo is operating normally.

However, it is considered difficult to completely replace NIS production with imports, as Serbia only has limited transport capacities by ship, rail, or truck. According to market participants, the country's daily diesel demand is between 44,000 and 49,000 barrels, while its gasoline demand is around 14,000 barrels.

Amid these challenges, Serbia and its neighboring countries are looking for alternative solutions to secure their energy supply. Hungary is planning to build a new pipeline that could fully cover Serbia's crude oil requirements by 2028. Construction of the pipeline, with an annual capacity of 4 to 5 million tons, could begin in late 2025 or early 2026. This project stems from an agreement made in 2022 to supply Serbia with Russian Urals crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

