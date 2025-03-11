Dmitry Lyubinsky's speech makes one thing clear: the diplomatic freeze between Vienna and Moscow is unlikely to end anytime soon. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / www.rusemb.at, CC BY 3.0

Lyubinsky not only criticized current political developments in Vienna but also questioned the country’s economic stability. At the same time, he emphasized the significance of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II and called for participation in commemorative events. His speech provides deep insight into Russia's perception of the current political situation—but also raises questions about Moscow’s motives and rhetoric.

Frozen Bilateral Relations

Lyubinsky stated at the beginning of his speech that Russian-Austrian relations remain in a "deep freeze." He blamed Austria’s "unfriendly policy," particularly its support for EU sanctions against Russia and its critical stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine. The ambassador accused the Austrian government of having abandoned any independent foreign policy decision-making, subordinating itself entirely to the "Russophobic agenda of Brussels."

Lyubinsky’s criticism follows a pattern seen in other European capitals: Russia accuses Western governments of lacking sovereignty while portraying itself as a victim of hostile Western policies. What he fails to mention is that these political tensions did not arise in a vacuum but are a direct consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and massive human rights violations committed by Russian forces. Austria’s neutrality does not mean that the country should remain silent in the face of blatant violations of international law.

Economic Challenges in Austria?

A significant portion of Lyubinsky’s speech focused on Austria’s economic situation. He argued that the severance of economic ties with Russia, particularly in the energy sector, had harmed the Austrian economy. He pointed to a 1% decline in GDP in 2024, a budget deficit of 3.9% of GDP, and a rising unemployment rate of 8.6%. He also highlighted the high number of business insolvencies and the crisis in Austrian industry, attributing these problems directly to Austria’s "anti-Russian policy."

While Austria is indeed experiencing a mild recession, the causes are far more complex. Global economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, high energy prices (partially influenced by Russia’s own geopolitical decisions), and structural problems within the EU all play a role. Russia presents itself as an indispensable trade partner, despite the EU taking steps to diversify its energy supply. Lyubinsky’s portrayal of Austria’s economic collapse is an exaggerated narrative that dramatizes the EU’s economic transformation.

Commemorative Politics as a Diplomatic Strategy

A significant part of the speech was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Lyubinsky emphasized the importance of remembering Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Europe, particularly Austria. Commemorative events are planned in several Austrian federal states, including Vienna and Burgenland. The ambassador invited Austrian officials to participate in these ceremonies.

The historical importance of the Soviet contribution to the liberation of Europe is undeniable. However, Russia frequently uses historical commemoration as a geopolitical tool. In times of diplomatic tension, Moscow increasingly relies on historical legitimacy to exert influence in European societies. Given Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, invoking the historical victory over fascism appears cynical: Russia is waging war against a sovereign state while justifying it with an alleged "denazification."

Media Criticism and the Information War

Lyubinsky also complained about an "information blockade" against Russian embassy personnel and the exclusion of Russian perspectives from Austrian media. He criticized what he described as one-sided reporting that demonstrated "unlimited solidarity with Ukraine" while systematically excluding critical Russian voices.

Russian diplomatic missions increasingly use the media to spread disinformation and push narratives designed to divide the West. The accusation of "censorship" against Russian voices is part of this strategy. Lyubinsky ignores the fact that many Russian media outlets are state-controlled and that independent journalism in Russia has virtually ceased to exist.

A Speech with a Clear Agenda

Lyubinsky’s speech was more than just a diplomatic statement. It was a deliberate political performance intended to mobilize supporters while pressuring the Austrian government. While some of his criticisms raise legitimate questions about Austria’s economic challenges, his comments on historical commemoration and media censorship are clear examples of Russia’s propagandistic rhetoric amid escalating confrontation.

