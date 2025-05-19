Austria's Foreign Minister Launches EU Initiative for Ceasefire in Ukraine

The initiative, which will be discussed at the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, is part of a growing international dynamic. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has also announced direct talks with Vladimir Putin. / Picture: © BMEIA/ Michael Gruber

The initiative was made in an open letter to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, which will be discussed at today's meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. The letter was signed by the foreign ministers of Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden - all countries that have varying degrees of close relations with Russia and should now use them for diplomatic leverage.

"Now is the time for a global closing of ranks," Meinl-Reisinger wrote on Platform X. Ukraine has repeatedly signaled its willingness to negotiate, and now Russia, for its part, must work towards a ceasefire. "The EU must not stand on the sidelines," she said.

“Now is the time for a global closing of ranks,” Meinl-Reisinger wrote on Platform X. Ukraine has repeatedly signaled its willingness to negotiate, and now Russia, for its part, must work towards a ceasefire. “The EU must not stand on the sidelines,” she said. The aim is to achieve a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days to allow humanitarian aid and create space for political talks.

A central component of the initiative is the call for a ceasefire of at least 30 days to allow for humanitarian aid and to create a framework for serious talks on a just and lasting peace.

Engagement with BRICS countries called for

One notable aspect of the initiative is the explicit call for closer cooperation with the BRICS countries, in particular Brazil, India, and China. The letter to Kallas states: “Many of these countries maintain close relations with Moscow, which could and should be utilized.” Austria is calling for these partners to be actively involved in a peace strategy, even if their neutrality or proximity to Russia has so far raised doubts about their role as mediators.

The initiative comes shortly after China's President Xi Jinping and Brazil's President Lula da Silva took part in the Russian “Victory Day” parade in Moscow. There, Lula even hugged the Russian president - a gesture that is viewed critically in the EU. Nevertheless, the calculation is clear: only countries that trust Putin could bring about a change in his attitude.

Parallel initiative by Trump - but without substance?

At the same time as the European peace initiative, Donald Trump announced a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. Via his Truth Social platform, Trump explained that the conversation would focus on ending the “bloodbath in Ukraine” and on trade issues. Talks with Zelensky and NATO heads of state would also be on the agenda afterwards.

Before the call, Trump coordinated with leading European politicians, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together, they urged an “unconditional ceasefire”. However, sources such as Reuters report that Putin hardly sees the talks as a genuine diplomatic moment. Instead, the Kremlin expects to gain full control of four contested Ukrainian regions in the coming months, which makes a willingness to negotiate unlikely.

U.S. Congress increases pressure

Irrespective of Trump's line, the U.S. Congress is signaling a tougher stance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained in a CBS interview that new sanctions against Russia would be prepared if there was no serious movement towards peace. Rubio emphasized that the initiative would come from Congress, not the White House. Republicans close to Trump, such as Lindsey Graham, are also calling for drastic measures, including tariffs of up to 500% on Russian exports.

Assessment of the EU initiative

The European peace initiative under Austrian leadership is ambitious, diplomatically well-calculated, but also highly risky. It aims to create a new dynamic for talks that goes beyond the well-trodden paths of the past and uses an unconventional means: the inclusion of non-Western states with good relations with Russia.

However, its success depends on two key factors: the unity of the EU - EU signatories such as Poland and France have so far been absent - and the real possibility of influencing the Kremlin. If the initiative fails, there is not only the threat of a diplomatic loss of face, but also a weakening of the EU's strategic position in the war.

At the same time, the initiative underlines the fact that parts of Europe no longer want to rely solely on military support, but on political leverage through global partnerships. In an increasingly multipolar environment, this could be a sign of a new European foreign policy, provided it remains coherent and is not undermined by parallel individual actions such as Trump's.

