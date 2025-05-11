EU Ambassadors Meet Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger at the Polish Embassy in Vienna

The meeting at the Polish embassy underlined the close cooperation between Austria and Poland and their joint commitment to European security and integration issues. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria / Carlos Rodrigo Avila Vilchis

In her speech, Minister Meinl-Reisinger outlined the domestic policy reform plans, including drastic budget cuts and a comprehensive reform of the pension system. She emphasized the importance of the 30th anniversary of Austria's accession to the EU as an opportunity to reflect on the country's role in the European Union.

In the European context, the Minister emphasized the need to ensure military security and combat disinformation. In this context, she praised the measures taken by Poland and the commitment of Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Austria pledged further support for the integration of the Western Balkan countries and underlined the importance of stability in the region.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included Austrian neutrality, the increase in defense spending to 2% of GDP, the Mercosur agreement, the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, and Austria's ambitions for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Minister Meinl-Reisinger also emphasized Austria's role as a place of dialogue and a bridge between East and West.

Austria's special position in the security of the EU

Austria occupies a special position within Europe's security policy architecture. As a neutral state outside of military alliances such as NATO, the country has a traditional but increasingly challenged role as a mediator. In recent years, pressure has increased on neutral states to play a more active role in security policy debates in the face of growing threats such as hybrid warfare, terrorism, and geopolitical instability.

The target of 2% of GDP for defense spending marks a paradigm shift: while Austria has always been cautious in military matters, this announcement signals a new self-image in the European security architecture. Due to its geographical location between Eastern and Western Europe and its historical contacts with countries in the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe, and the Global South, Austria increasingly sees itself as a mediator, platform, and security actor with regional responsibility.

What is the HoMs format?

The HoMs format (Heads of Missions) is a regular meeting between the ambassadors of EU member states and high-ranking representatives of the host country, in this case, Austria. It serves the purpose of diplomatic exchange, the coordination of European positions, and the joint assessment of foreign and European policy developments.

Especially in times of geopolitical tensions, the HoMs format is becoming increasingly important: it enables direct communication between diplomatic representations and allows an assessment of the political direction of the host country, for example, concerning security issues, international partnerships, or economic priorities.

