Economic Forum in Vienna: Poland and Austria in Dialogue on Security and Economy

Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Head of Mission of the Polish Embassy in Vienna, opened the forum and held a keynote speech. / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria

The forum was opened by Philipp Gady, Vice President of the WKÖ, and Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz, Head of Mission of the Polish Embassy in Vienna. Both emphasized the relevance of the topic of security in its many dimensions and stressed the importance of close cooperation between Poland and Austria within the framework of the Polish EU Council Presidency. “Especially in uncertain times, it is of the utmost importance that our countries face the current challenges together and develop solutions,” explained Gady in his speech.

Marek Kłoczko, President of the Polish Chamber of Commerce, took to the stage as guest of honor and keynote speaker. In his keynote speech entitled “Common economic policy goals of the EU - How can Poland and Austria work together at EU level?”, he emphasized the importance of increased bilateral cooperation, especially in times of geopolitical uncertainty and economic transformation. Kłoczko emphasized that the European economy is facing significant changes and that increased cooperation between Poland and Austria could secure Europe's competitiveness in the long term.

Discussion panels on the energy transition and digitalization

The forum was divided into two thematic panels. The first panel, “Energy transition - new perspectives”, was dedicated to the challenges of transformation in the energy sector. Oskar Gruber, Head of Consulting and Management at ILF Consulting Engineers Austria GmbH, opened the discussion with an overview of current developments in the field of renewable energies and energy infrastructure. In the panel discussion that followed, Rafał Mikołaj Blankiewicz from ILF Consulting and Maciej Jakubik from Forum Energii exchanged views on the role of investments and technological innovations in shaping a sustainable energy future.

The second panel, “Digital Transformation - Infrastructure and Health”, focused on the challenges and opportunities of digitalization. Agnieszka Jankowska, Chairwoman of the Council for Digitization at the Polish Ministry of Digitization, emphasized the importance of a resilient digital infrastructure. Marcin Chudeusz from Digna, a Polish company in Austria, and G. Niemecek from BDO, active in the healthcare sector, discussed digitalization in the healthcare sector and the need for cross-border networking.

Expansion of economic connections

Christian Lassnig, Head of the Polish Department of Advantage Austria, explained the current economic relations between Poland and Austria and identified potential new areas of cooperation. He emphasized that mutual support in innovation projects and the exchange of best practices are beneficial for both countries. “Through continuous dialog and the joint development of new approaches, we can strengthen bilateral economic relations in the long term,” said Lassnig.

The forum provided a valuable platform for exchanging views on current challenges and joint approaches to solutions. It clearly showed that close economic cooperation between Poland and Austria is not only a strategic necessity but also has the potential to make the European economy more resilient. Participants were positive about the opportunity to make new contacts and explore opportunities for cooperation. Looking to the future, strengthening bilateral relations remains an important concern for both countries.

Polish Embassy Vienna

WKÖ