Wiiw Forecast: Central and Eastern Europe Remain on Solid Growth Path Despite Trump’s Tariffs

The wiiw Spring Forecast projects a robust future for Central and Eastern Europe, driven by strong internal dynamics, even as global uncertainties pose significant challenges. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Samotny Wędrowiec, CC BY-SA 3.0

While the eurozone economy is expected to grow by a mere 0.7% in 2025, the EU member states of CESEE are projected to expand at an average rate of 2.5%, with growth accelerating to 2.8% in 2026. "The direct trade links with the United States are limited, and the negative spillovers from Germany’s export-driven economy are likely to remain contained," explained Richard Grieveson, Deputy Director of wiiw and lead author of the forecast.

Key Regional Developments

Poland stands out as the growth champion, with GDP growth forecasted at 3.5% both in 2025 and 2026, driven by strong private consumption and a robust domestic market.

Croatia follows closely behind, maintaining stable growth rates of 3.1% in 2025 and 3.0% in 2026.

The Visegrád countries (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary), along with Slovenia, are expected to achieve an average growth of 2.8%, significantly outpacing the eurozone.

Western Balkan countries are also expected to grow steadily, with an average expansion of 3% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026.

Strong domestic demand, rising real wages, and the inflow of EU funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) are cited as the primary drivers of this positive economic outlook.

Risks and Challenges

Nonetheless, several risks loom. Trump's tariff war, especially against the EU automotive sector, may further deepen the manufacturing recession in Germany, which would impact CESEE economies like Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania that are closely tied to German industry.

Additionally, political uncertainties, including the unstable situation in Ukraine and volatile global financial markets, pose significant downside risks. Grieveson warned that a U.S. withdrawal of support for Ukraine could "shake the economy of Central Eastern Europe once again."

Austria’s Role and Prospects

Austria, closely integrated economically with its eastern neighbors, stands to benefit from the continued resilience of CESEE. Although Austrian exports to the region declined by 1.6% in 2023, demand is expected to pick up again in 2025, especially for investment goods and machinery. Austrian companies remain major investors in the region, with Romania topping the list of destinations for Austrian capital.

However, Austria's own economy faces challenges. The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) projects a 0.3% contraction in GDP for 2025, marking the third consecutive year of recession. Recovery is anticipated in 2026, with a modest growth of 1.2%.

Ukraine and Russia: Diverging Fortunes

Ukraine’s economic future remains uncertain. Wiiw predicts a 3% GDP growth in 2025 and 4% in 2026, contingent on sustained external financial and military support.

In contrast, Russia’s economy, buoyed by an unexpected rapprochement with the U.S. and prospects of loosened sanctions, is set to grow by 2% this year and 2.5% in 2026. Improved ties with the West could see foreign firms re-entering the Russian market.

Promising Forecast

The wiiw Spring Forecast paints a cautiously optimistic picture for Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe. While global risks persist, strong fundamentals in countries like Poland and the Western Balkans offer hope that the region will continue to outperform much of the rest of Europe – providing a crucial economic buffer for neighboring Austria.

Wiiw