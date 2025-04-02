Polish Diplomats Discuss New Geopolitical Reality at Conference in Vienna

Poland is increasingly positioning itself as a security policy heavyweight in the EU - a fact that is also reflected in events such as this one (Prof. Paweł Kowal, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm on the right) . / Picture: © Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Austria

The focus of the event was the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm, Prof. Paweł Kowal, who discussed key European security policy issues together with former Austrian Foreign Minister Dr. Ursula Plassnik. Sebastian Schäffer, Director of the IDM, acted as moderator.

The discussion was based on the motto of the upcoming Polish EU Council Presidency: “Security, Europe!” - an appeal to the member states that is more topical than ever in view of geopolitical tensions and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Paweł Kowal - a voice for a security-oriented Europe

Prof. Dr. Paweł Kowal is considered one of Poland's most prominent foreign policy thinkers. The historian, politician, and journalist is Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Polish Sejm and is known for his clear stance against authoritarian regimes and his call for a strategically sovereign EU. In his speech in Vienna, Kowal emphasized that Europe should no longer remain dependent on security policy in the face of growing global tensions. He called for an independent European defense architecture that would have to function as a complement to NATO - not as a replacement, but as a strengthening of Europe's ability to act.

With the motto “Security, Europe!”, Poland is setting the security policy tone for its upcoming EU Council Presidency, as reported by Vindobona.org. Warsaw is striving for deeper security policy integration, including stronger military cooperation within the EU, the expansion of the arms industry, and strategic investment in critical infrastructure. Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently emphasized that Europe must significantly improve its defense capabilities within the next five years - a clear message to Brussels, but also to Berlin and Paris. Poland wants to see itself not only as a “protective wall against the East”, but also as an active shaper of a new security-oriented European Union.

Disruption of Europe's security architecture

The debate focused above all on the profound changes to the European security order that have taken place in a very short space of time. As the Polish foreign broadcaster TVP Polonia reported in its evening news program on 28 March, the focus was on the question of how Europe can react to this new geopolitical reality. The focus was particularly on Poland's role within Europe.

Political scientist and IDM colleague Malwina Talik was also interviewed about Poland's current role in security policy. She emphasized that Poland today plays a key role as a security policy actor in the region - both militarily and diplomatically.

Peace perspectives, defense, and regional cooperation

In addition to the geopolitical situation, the focus was also on prospects for peace negotiations. It was not only about the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine but also about Europe's long-term strategic positioning vis-à-vis China, Russia, and a changing transatlantic partnership. Ursula Plassnik warned: “Without diplomatic foresight and institutional reliability, Europe will lose its ability to act in the long term.”

Great interest - also in the Polish diaspora

The event took place at the IDM headquarters at Hahngasse 6 in Vienna and was also broadcast online. The large audience reflected the enormous interest in European security issues. The international resonance is particularly noteworthy: the conference was widely recognized in the Polish community abroad, which was underlined by the broadcast on TVP Polonia.

The entire discussion is now available on the YouTube channel of the IDM and is intended to contribute to security policy reflection in the region in the long term.

Background and Outlook

The Polish government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk has made security and energy a priority of its EU Council Presidency. In recent EU consultations, Poland advocated a five-year period in which to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities against possible Russian aggression.

Poland is increasingly positioning itself as a security policy heavyweight in the EU - a fact that is also reflected in events such as this one. The conference in Vienna was therefore not just an academic exchange, but a political signal for European unity in uncertain times.

Polish Embassy Vienna

IDM