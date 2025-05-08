Austria Strengthens its Commitment to the Reconstruction of Ukraine at the Gymnich Meeting

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger took part in the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, the so-called Gymnich meeting, in Warsaw. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

The goal is clear: Austria wants to play an active role in the reconstruction process, both politically and economically, with concrete projects, strategic know-how, and entrepreneurial commitment. With a clear political signal, the Austrian federal government has underlined its claim to be not only a solidarity partner in the reconstruction of Ukraine, but also an active economic player: Wolfgang Anzengruber, former CEO of the VERBUND energy group, has been officially appointed national coordinator for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The appointment was made by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger and was emphatically presented at a joint press conference.

“As the federal government, we have resolved to make the reconstruction of Ukraine a political and economic priority - on the one hand out of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and the other because it is in the best interests of the Austrian economy,” explained Meinl-Reisinger in front of the flags of Ukraine, Austria and the EU.

Central point of contact for Austrian companies

Anzengruber will be based in the Foreign Ministry, where he will assume a coordinating role between the various stakeholders: Austrian companies, Ukrainian authorities, European institutions, and international reconstruction platforms. Together with the so-called Point of Contact, he will also act as a central point of contact for the domestic economy and identify, promote, and support projects.

“It is important that the reconstruction in Ukraine also bears a red-white-red signature,” emphasized Meinl-Reisinger. Austria brings decades of expertise in infrastructure, energy, environmental technology, and digitalization - skills that are particularly in demand in a war-ravaged country.

Even before the war began, Austria was one of the six largest foreign investors in Ukraine. Around 1,000 Austrian companies are still active there, around 200 with their branch. These employ a total of around 25,000 workers, and could become more important in the course of reconstruction.

500 million euros for export guarantees - first projects get underway

The federal government is providing export guarantees of 500 million euros until 2029 via the Ukraine Facility, specifically for reconstructing basic infrastructure such as power grids, water treatment, hospitals, and schools. “Austrian companies have the know-how, and they are also looking for new markets. This convergence is a historic opportunity,” says Meinl-Reisinger.

The first projects are already being planned. At the same time, work is being carried out on improved risk protection for Austrian companies that want to operate in a still unstable environment.

Signal of solidarity at the EU-Gymnich meeting

Austria's new political commitment is part of a broader European signal of solidarity. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger took part in the informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw on May 7 and 8. The meeting focused on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine as well as strategic cooperation with the UK and the USA.

Immediately afterwards, the ministers traveled together to the Ukrainian city of Lviv to send a signal of unity on the ground. The joint declaration expressly welcomed the establishment of a special tribunal to punish the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

“We must think European security with the whole of Europe - that means involving our partners such as the United Kingdom more closely again,” said Meinl-Reisinger. A formalized security and defence partnership is to be signed at the EU-UK summit in London on 19 May - a political step that can also be seen as a geopolitical response to a fragmented world order.

Focus on trouble spots: Gaza, India, Pakistan

In addition to Ukraine, other conflicts also dominated the agenda of the Gymnich meeting. Meinl-Reisinger expressed clear criticism of the latest Israeli plans to permanently occupy parts of the Gaza Strip and expel the Palestinian population. “Gaza must remain Palestinian. However, Hamas has no place in it,” emphasized the Foreign Minister. There was “no alternative” to a return to negotiations, also in terms of the humanitarian situation and the remaining hostages.

The situation in South Asia was also a cause for concern: the increasing escalation between India and Pakistan was seen as a serious threat to regional and global stability. Meinl-Reisinger called for de-escalation and the resumption of direct talks between the two nuclear powers.

A strategic moment - with economic potential

Anzengruber's appointment marks a clear political decision in terms of direction: Austria does not want to be a bystander, but an active participant in European reconstruction. This is not just about solidarity, but also about strategic positioning in a future growth market.

“When the war ends, Europe must be ready - with plans, capacities, and trust. Austria wants to make a visible contribution to this,” was the concluding statement from the Foreign Ministry. Wolfgang Anzengruber took up his work on the same day. The public will be informed about progress at regular intervals.

