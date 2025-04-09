Voices from Vienna Against Republika Srpska Leaders Amid Constitutional Crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (l.) met her counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic (r.), in Sarajevo and assured Austrian support for peace in the Western Balkans. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

Austria and Germany, in close alignment with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), have taken a firm stance against the secessionist policies pursued by the leadership of Republika Srpska (RS), one of the two constitutional entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). Amid growing international concern over escalating threats to the country’s constitutional…