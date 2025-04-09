Sponsored Content
Voices from Vienna Against Republika Srpska Leaders Amid Constitutional Crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina
In an unprecedented diplomatic move, Austria and Germany have imposed targeted travel bans against three high-ranking officials from Republika Srpska (RS) – including RS President Milorad Dodik – accusing them of endangering the constitutional integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). Meanwhile, the OSCE condemned legislative and institutional moves undermining BiH’s sovereignty and legal structure as well as assuring the organization's support for stability in the region.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (l.) met her counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic (r.), in Sarajevo and assured Austrian support for peace in the Western Balkans. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)
Austria and Germany, in close alignment with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), have taken a firm stance against the secessionist policies pursued by the leadership of Republika Srpska (RS), one of the two constitutional entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). Amid growing international concern over escalating threats to the country’s constitutional…
