Austria and Italy Chief Diplomats Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

As part of their ongoing efforts to integrate the Western Balkans into the European Union, the Foreign Ministers of Austria and Italy, Alexander Schallenberg and Antonio Tajani, sought to address the most current problems in their meetings. Their main objective was to support the country in its efforts to drive forward the reform process with a view to future EU accession. This diplomatic mission reflects the European Union's continued commitment to promoting stability in the region and accelerating the enlargement process.

During their stay in Sarajevo, Schallenberg and Tajani met with senior Bosnian officials to discuss the country's progress towards EU membership. The main focus was on the European Council's decision to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina at the end of March. Both ministers emphasized the urgency of further reforms to successfully advance the accession process.

In talks with Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković and other representatives of the Bosnian government, the ministers praised the country's reform efforts to date, in particular the alignment of foreign policy with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy and the adoption of laws that meet the 14 reform priorities called for by the EU Commission. These include, for example, the Freedom of Information Act and measures to reform the judiciary. Despite this progress, the need to swiftly implement further important reforms in areas such as jurisdiction and the prevention of conflicts of interest was emphasized.

The meetings in Bosnia and Herzegovina demonstrated not only the EU's strong commitment to the region but also Austria's and Italy's particular interest in the stability and progress of the Western Balkans. The two countries underlined their shared conviction that the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina lies in the European Union and reaffirmed their support for the country's accession process.

The members of the Bosnian Presidency and other political representatives of the country expressed their appreciation for the continued support of the Austrian and Italian governments. They emphasized the importance of a positive decision by the European Council to further advance the reform process in Bosnia and Herzegovina and strengthen the country's European perspective.

The cooperation between Austria, Italy, and Bosnia and Herzegovina reflects the joint efforts to further integrate the region politically and economically and to lay the foundations for lasting stability and security in the Western Balkans. These diplomatic efforts are a clear sign of the EU's commitment to actively promote the enlargement process and to support the countries of the Western Balkans on their path to membership in the European Union.

The initiative of the two Foreign Ministers symbolizes an important step towards closer cooperation and dialogue between the EU and the Western Balkan countries. It underlines the common goal of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and integrating Bosnia and Herzegovina and other candidate countries into the European community.

Austrian MFA

Italian MFA

MFA of Bosnia and Herzegovina