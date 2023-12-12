Increased Military Cooperation Between Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Minister Tanner emphasized the importance of the Western Balkans for Austria, especially because of the geographical proximity and the common past. She emphasized that the stability of the Western Balkans, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in particular, is of great importance for Europe's security. Tanner made it clear that speeding up EU accession negotiations with the Western Balkan states is a clear priority for her, especially given the security policy developments in the region. As Vindobona.org reported, the Western Balkans are of strategic importance to Austria.

Focal points of the meeting

In addition to bilateral relations, the further development of existing cooperation, the EUFOR/ALTHEA foreign mission, and further European integration were also discussed. The exchange on the current political and security situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was also a central part of the talks.

Minister Helez and his delegation emphasized the importance of the integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire Western Balkans into the European Union as an important priority of the Republic of Austria. He informed about the most important activities of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially the development and modernization of the armed forces and the resolution of surplus weapons and ammunition.

EUFOR Althea Mission

The extension of the mandate of the Althea EUFOR mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina was emphasized as extremely important for maintaining a secure and stable environment in the country. Austria plays a leading role in this mission and also supports Bosnia and Herzegovina in the training of the armed forces and in resolving surpluses of weapons and ammunition.

The meeting ended with the conclusion that the existing bilateral defense cooperation is at a high level and will be continued to the mutual benefit and satisfaction of both countries.

Austrian MoD

Bosnian MoD