Bosnia and Herzegovina Strengthens Cooperation with Austria on Security Issues and Asylum Policy
People › Politicians ♦ Published: August 29, 2023; 23:41 ♦ (Vindobona)
In Vienna, the Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nenad Nešić, and the Austrian Minister of Interior, Gerhard Karner, met to discuss future cooperation and joint management of security challenges. Further joint action against illegal migration and strengthening of regional security were discussed.
Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner at the Doorstep with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nenad Nešic. / Picture: © BMI / Karl Schober
The ministers highlighted Austria's key role in Bosnia's European integration process and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in several security-related areas.
Nešić stressed that Austria is an important partner for Bosnia and Herzegovina on the road to European integration. He underlined the inter-ethnic balance in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a strength that…
