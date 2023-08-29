Bosnia and Herzegovina Strengthens Cooperation with Austria on Security Issues and Asylum Policy

Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner at the Doorstep with his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nenad Nešic. / Picture: © BMI / Karl Schober

The ministers highlighted Austria's key role in Bosnia's European integration process and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in several security-related areas.

Nešić stressed that Austria is an important partner for Bosnia and Herzegovina on the road to European integration. He underlined the inter-ethnic balance in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a strength that…