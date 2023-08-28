Conference in Zagreb: Austria and Croatia Strengthen Diplomatic Relations

Over the last few years, especially by the two foreign ministers, Austrian-Croatian relations and neighborly exchange have improved. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In his speech, Alexander Schallenberg highlighted the "exceptionally friendly and exceptionally close" relations between Austria and Croatia. He also emphasized the cultural connection between the two countries. A topic of particular importance was Austria's dependence on Russian gas and the possibilities of exploiting the potential of the Croatian LNG terminal.

In addition, Schallenberg addressed the already 1.5-year period of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine. "There should be no doubt at all: There will be no return to the status quo ante with Russia, it is impossible," he stressed. The old order has died, the new one has not yet emerged, he said. At the same time, he said, the last 18 months have shown that open and free societies are becoming more resilient, stronger, and more flexible. The "united and cohesive response to Russian aggression" gave Schallenberg confidence, he said. "The future will be challenging, but Europe is now stronger and more resilient than before."

In addition, the ministers discussed the geopolitical situation and common interests, especially about the European perspective of the Western Balkans. Schallenberg stressed that the Western Balkans is part of the European Union and both Austria and Croatia strongly support this perspective.

Great pleasure to speak at the Croatian Ambassadors’ Conference today

upon the invitation of my dear colleague @grlicradman.

This is a visit among friends - Thank you very much for having me! pic.twitter.com/jB4AhYU0UK — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) August 24, 2023

Croatia is part of the "Friends of the Western Balkans" group initiated by Schallenberg. "All of us in this room know that the Western Balkans is not Europe's backyard, but our backyard - a region surrounded by EU member states whose problems and challenges are also ours," said the Foreign Minister. It is in Austria's interest to anchor these countries strongly in the European family, Schallenberg added.

Later in the day, Schallenberg visited the Croatian-Bosnian border to discuss the increasing migration movements and to stress the importance of protecting those who "actually need it", according to the Austrian MFA. At the same time, he urged ensuring that the Geneva Convention on Refugees is not abused and undermined.

Grlić-Radman and Schallenberg maintained very good relations in recent years. The two foreign ministers have played a major role in improving Austrian-Croatian relations. A circumstance that helps the whole is that both politicians are part of the European People's Party and this has to do domestically in Croatia and Austria mainly with friction with the opposition.

Croatia's diplomatic conference

The conference was enriched by various panel discussions and contributions from other high-level Croatian officials and international guests, who also discussed other relevant foreign policy issues and Croatia's role in the international community.

At the end of the conference, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Josip Brkić, spoke about Bosnia and Herzegovina's path from an EU candidate country to the beginning of accession negotiations with the EU.

The annual meeting marks an important moment for the analysis and discussion of the most important aspects of Croatian foreign policy, and the visit of the Austrian Foreign Minister is seen as a sign of growing cooperation between the two countries.

Croatian MFA

Austrian MFA