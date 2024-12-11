Reforms as the Key to the Future of the EU: Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Road to Membership

The European Council had already cleared the way for accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina in March 2024, with Austria playing a leading role. Schallenberg emphasized the need to seize this momentum: “Implementing the necessary reforms is crucial - for the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and their future in the EU!” He called on the political players to move forward together and not to look to Moscow or Beijing: “The EU is the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina!”

Specific reforms called for

Priority reforms include the adoption of the Law on the Protection of Personal Data and the Law on Border Controls, which are intended to promote convergence with EU standards and increase the efficiency of public administration and the judiciary. Both ministers emphasized the urgency of these measures.

Gradual integration as an intermediate step

Another key topic was the gradual integration into certain EU policy areas, such as the internal market. Schallenberg emphasized that this was not an alternative to full membership, but a means of making the benefits of EU membership tangible for the population at an early stage and creating incentives for reforms. He explained: “The Western Balkans are not the EU's backyard, but rather its inner courtyard. The EU is not complete without the Western Balkan states. EU enlargement is in our own best interests because our security in Austria and Europe is at stake here.”

Bilateral relations at a high level

Both ministers emphasized friendly and smooth bilateral relations. Konaković thanked Austria for its comprehensive support at the bilateral and multilateral level, especially for its role in the EUFOR-ALTHEA mission, in which Austrian troops contribute to stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Economic cooperation and integration of the Bosnian community

Konaković emphasized that Austria is one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's largest and most important trading partners and that the bilateral trade volume is developing positively and there is a desire to further expand economic cooperation. He also highlighted the successful integration of the Bosnian-Herzegovinian community in Austria, which forms a bridge between the two countries.

EU Strategy for the Danube Region: Bosnia and Herzegovina takes over the Presidency

A symbolic highlight of the meeting was the handover of the chairmanship of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) from Austria to Bosnia and Herzegovina. From January 1, 2025, Bosnia and Herzegovina will assume the leading role in this regional cooperation platform. Konaković explained that the focus of his presidency will be on promoting European integration as well as youth policy issues, education, professional skills, and the development of the labor market.

Schallenberg condemns attacks on OHR and state institutions

During the press conference, Schallenberg condemned the attacks by Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, on the Office of the High Representative (OHR) and Bosnian state institutions.

He emphasized that the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina lies in the EU and that political blockades would only harm the country. Schallenberg emphasized that the USA wanted to use sanctions and the EU wanted to use incentives to encourage political players to cooperate in order to secure the European perspective.

Reforms to pave the way for the future

The meeting between Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Elmedin Konaković underlined the central role of reforms for Bosnia and Herzegovina's future in the EU. The start of accession negotiations has created a new dynamic that needs to be harnessed. The strong bilateral relations with Austria and the assumption of the Presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region offer Bosnia and Herzegovina further opportunities to strengthen its position within the EU. Implementing the necessary reforms remains the decisive lever for a European future.

Austrian MFA

MFA Bosnia and Herzegovina