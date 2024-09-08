Closing of the European Forum Alpbach 2024: Europe's Future under the Sign of the “Moment of Truth”

With over 4,300 participants from 108 countries, including scientists, politicians, entrepreneurs, and young talents, the European Forum Alpbach 2024 once again attracted great international interest. This represents a significant increase compared to the previous year (4,200 participants from 98 countries). Almost half of the participants were women, which underlines the increasing diversity and equality of the forum. Feri Thierry, Secretary General of the Forum, emphasized that the event is continuously becoming more international, younger, more diverse, and more innovative.

This year's main theme, “Moment of Truth”, addressed current global challenges and important political decisions that are due to be made worldwide in 2024. The discussion focused on the European Union's political priorities for the next five years, particularly given the upcoming elections in numerous European countries, including the Austrian National Council elections in the fall. Andreas Treichl, President of the European Forum Alpbach, emphasized the importance of this year in his closing speech: “The year 2024 is a real moment of truth in which big decisions must be made. It is up to us to stand up for a strong and united Europe.”

Controversial debates: pension reform and the future of climate policy

The numerous thematic sessions, in which current political and economic issues were discussed, also attracted particular attention. One particularly controversial discussion revolved around the Austrian pension system. The President of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV), Georg Knill, called for urgent reforms to the pension system to ensure its long-term financial stability. “The Austrian pension system is not sustainable in its current form. If we do not implement reforms, the system will cause a burden of one trillion euros by 2050, money that we could better invest in education, infrastructure, and innovation,” emphasized Knill. He suggested adjusting the de facto retirement age to the OECD level to ease the burden on pension funds in the long term.

In addition, the link between economic and climate policy was a central topic of discussion during the “Austria in Europe Days”, which took place from August 27 to 30. Different points of view clashed here. Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner argued that economic competitiveness is a prerequisite for the implementation of the European Green Deal. MEP Anna Stürgkh vigorously disagreed: “Our economy must achieve the climate targets. We must not play the economy and climate policy off against each other.” German climate activist Luisa Neubauer also took the floor and criticized the fact that the discussion on climate change was too often based on economic figures: “GDP is an outdated method of assessing the state of an economy. The real challenges lie in the destruction of our planet.”

Multilateral challenges and global governance

Another important topic was the reorganization of global governance. Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, spoke in favor of reforming the international system: “Now is the right time to rethink the international project to enable broader participation.” Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations, emphasized the need for multilateral approaches, even if they are more difficult to implement: “Global governance is more difficult, but more necessary than ever.”

The debates at the forum reflected the increasing complexity of global challenges. The growing influence of players such as Russia and China, the war in Ukraine, and the uncertainties in the global security architecture shaped many discussions about Europe's role in the world. As a result, the need for closer cooperation within the European Union was repeatedly emphasized.

EU enlargement and the role of the Western Balkans

At the European Forum Alpbach 2024, the Western Balkans played a central role in the debates on the future of Europe. The focus was on EU enlargement and the reform processes in the countries of the Western Balkans. High-ranking representatives from the region, including Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, and Vjosa Osmani, President of Kosovo, spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing their countries on the path to integration into the European Union.

Montenegro was highlighted at the forum as a pioneer in the EU accession negotiations. President Jakov Milatović expressed his confidence that Montenegro could become an EU member by 2028. All negotiation chapters with the EU had already been opened and some of them closed. Milatović emphasized that EU enlargement was the most important external driver for reforms in the region. As the only country in the Western Balkans that uses the euro as its currency and maintains stable neighborly relations, Montenegro is the leading candidate for rapid EU integration.

He also spoke about the geopolitical significance of his country's accession to the EU in the context of the war in Ukraine and the growing influence of Russia and China in the region. “Montenegro's accession to the EU would be a light at the end of the tunnel for the entire region and a positive signal to the other countries of the Western Balkans,” said Milatović. These statements make it clear that Montenegro is seen as a key player in the stability and integration of the entire region.

Vjosa Osmani, the President of Kosovo, focused on the Euro-Atlantic future of her country in her speech. She emphasized Kosovo's inseparable link with the European community and underlined the importance of shared democratic values for the region. Osmani stated that Kosovo is determined to overcome the challenges that lie on the road to EU integration, particularly concerning the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

In a dynamic exchange with young participants of the forum, Osmani emphasized that Kosovo continues to work on strengthening its relations with European institutions. “Our Euro-Atlantic future is not just a wish, but a concrete goal,” she explained. She emphasized the importance of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, which is mediated by the European Union. A sustainable agreement between the two countries was crucial for the stability of the entire region.

The forum in Alpbach made it clear that the Western Balkans is a key region for the European Union. EU enlargement policy had largely stalled in recent years, but the geopolitical challenges, in particular the war in Ukraine, have given it renewed urgency. It became clear that the Western Balkans needed to be more closely tied to the EU for strategic reasons to ensure long-term stability and security in Europe.

Miroslav Lajčák, the EU Special Representative for the Dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, emphasized the importance of this dialogue for regional stability and progress towards EU integration. He also emphasized the role of the young generation, which will play a key role in shaping the future of the Western Balkans in the coming years.

Nevertheless, it became clear at the forum that the EU must play a stronger role in the Western Balkans to ensure long-term peace, stability, and integration in the region and throughout Europe.

Exclusive events: Networking on the Böglalm

In addition to the formal discussions, the European Forum Alpbach also offered space for informal meetings and exclusive events. For example, the traditional Gerstbauer Strategic wine tasting took place for the twelfth time on the Böglalm, where decision-makers from business, politics, and science came together in a relaxed atmosphere at eye level. Host Erwin van Lambaart, CEO of Casinos Austria AG, emphasized the importance of such gatherings: “In times of economic and social challenges, it is more important than ever to regularly exchange ideas and develop innovative solutions.”

The motto of this year's wine tasting, “Best from Italy”, introduced guests to an exquisite selection of top Italian wines. Among the participants were numerous prominent personalities, including IV President Georg Knill, ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä, and A1 CEO Thomas Arnoldner.

Setting the course for the future: EFA365 and EFA25

The insights and ideas gained during the forum will be followed up as part of the new “EFA365” program. This program ensures that the discussions and results of the forum are not limited to the two weeks in Alpbach, but are incorporated into the political and social discourse throughout the year. They will also serve as a basis for the next European Forum Alpbach, which will take place under the title “EFA25” from August 16 to 29, 2025.

Overall, the European Forum Alpbach 2024 has once again proven that it is an indispensable platform for international dialog and the development of new ideas. With its focus on important topics such as climate change, demographic change, pension reforms, and global governance, the forum sets standards for shaping the future of Europe.

