European Forum Alpbach Enters Second Week: A Look Back and a Look Forward

“Today, eight years after Brexit, we have to accept that Europe does not play a leading role either economically or politically,” said Andreas Treichl, President of EFA, disillusioned. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ BMF/ CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

Since its foundation in 1945, the European Forum Alpbach has developed into one of the most important international meetings for scientists, politicians, economic experts, and cultural professionals. This year, under the title “Moment of Truth”, Europe's key political, economic, and social issues will be discussed in the context of a dramatically changing global environment.

Looking back: The highlights of the first week

The first days of the EFA were dominated by the “Europe in the World Days”, where prominent speakers analyzed Europe's role in the world. Right from the start, it became clear that Europe was facing enormous global challenges. In the opening discussion, international leaders such as former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Marina Vanni from the Forum Alpbach Network addressed the gap between Europe and the Global South. Osinbajo emphasized that the solution to the climate crisis can only be achieved through joint action, while Vanni underlined the need not to think in traditional categories such as “aid”, but to see global problems as a common challenge.

European issues were also in focus: former German Vice-Chancellor Joschka Fischer spoke of a double threat to the European Union, which was endangered both from the outside by the Russian war of aggression and from the inside by nationalist tendencies. Fischer emphasized the critical situation in which the EU finds itself, while Svenja Hahn, Member of the European Parliament, stressed the Union's resilience to crises, which has always proven itself in difficult times. José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, expressed his confidence that the EU is more resilient than many assume.

Another highlight of the first week was the “First European Night”, a traditional networking evening that brought together numerous personalities from business and politics. It was hosted by Peter Bosek, CEO of Erste Group, and Gerda Holzinger-Burgstaller, CEO of Erste Bank Oesterreich. The event provided participants with a valuable opportunity for an informal exchange and discussion of the topics discussed so far.

Andreas Treichl's motivating speech

In his opening speech on August 24, 2024, Andreas Treichl, President of the European Forum Alpbach (EFA) and former CEO of Erste Group, sent a strong signal for the future of Europe. With clear words, he called on the assembled politicians, scientists, and decision-makers to face up to the pressing challenges and rethink Europe's role in an increasingly complex world.

The President of the EFA emphasized that Europe had achieved great success in many areas over the past 80 years. However, this success story is in danger, as Europe has lost political and economic significance in recent years. “Today, eight years after Brexit, we have to accept that Europe does not play a leading role either economically or politically,” said Treichl. He criticized that while the EU is good at creating regulations, it cannot put them into practice and promote real innovation.

Treichl called for a new, determined European self-confidence. Europe must become aware of its strengths and make targeted use of them to survive in a world of superpowers. It was particularly important to increase economic and technological competitiveness. He cited the green transformation as a key area in which Europe must take a leading role. However, it is not enough to simply have the strictest environmental regulations in the world - Europe must also become a leader in practical implementation and technological innovation.

Another topic that Treichl focused on was the need for greater European unity, even if this could mean limiting the sovereignty of nation-states in certain areas. “We need a defense union to protect our borders and an economic union to remain globally competitive,” he emphasized. Treichl spoke out in favor of completing important Union-wide projects such as the Capital Markets Union and the Communications Union to strengthen Europe's position in the world.

Treichl did not shy away from critically questioning Europe's political leadership. He spoke of an “era of grand announcements and mediocre implementation” and called for Europe to once again become a powerful and effective political community. “We need great politicians who can lead Europe and make us proud of our achievements,” he demanded.

He cited the political career of Donald Tusk as a particularly striking example. Treichl praised Tusk's successes as Polish Prime Minister, who had led Poland to economic success in just a few years. At the same time, however, he criticized the fact that Tusk had not achieved any comparable breakthroughs for Europe in his role as President of the European Council. This example is representative of the need for European leaders to translate their visions into concrete successes.

Treichl's appeal to the youth and the young participants of the forum was particularly forceful. He emphasized that the coming years would be decisive in determining whether Europe could remain a haven of prosperity, democracy, and peace. “It is up to you to take the future of Europe into your own hands and initiate the necessary changes,” he called out to the young people. Treichl was optimistic that the young generation had the potential to lead Europe into a successful future if they acted with courage and determination.

In conclusion, Treichl reminded the audience that Europe must assert itself in a world dominated by two superpowers: a capitalist country under communist control and a capitalist country in which extreme concentration of wealth influences politics. In such a world, a strong Europe is needed that can maintain a healthy balance between politics, the economy, and civil society.

Outlook: What the second week will bring

The second week of the forum promises to delve deeper into the issues raised so far and provide new impetus for the future of Europe. The focus will be on the political and economic challenges that Europe must face to maintain its role as a global player.

A central issue will be how Europe responds to the geopolitical shifts triggered by the war in Ukraine and the increasing competition between the global superpowers USA and China. Andreas Treichl, President of the Forum, made it clear in his opening speech that Europe urgently needs to act to remain a leader not only in regulatory terms but also in the implementation of global standards, particularly in the area of green transformation. Treichl emphasized the need for greater European cohesion and called for Europe to no longer limit itself to its role as a regulator, but also to become a global leader in technological and economic implementation.

The coming days will also offer further prominent guests and exciting discussions. Topics such as the enlargement of the European Union, securing prosperity and Europe's role in global politics will be on the agenda. A particular focus will be on the question of how Europe can strengthen ties with its neighbors to consolidate its influence in a multipolar world.

Another highlight of the coming week will be the discussion on the future of democracy in Europe. Given the increasing influence of populist movements and growing nationalism, the question of how Europe can strengthen its democratic values and institutions will play a central role. It will also focus on how the EU can strengthen its strategic partnerships while preserving its sovereignty and independence.

Finally, the Forum will address the most pressing issues of the climate crisis and social justice. Discussions will focus on how Europe can shape a just and sustainable transformation towards a climate-friendly economy. The role of the younger generation will also be emphasized, which is represented in Alpbach in large numbers and represents a decisive voice in the debates.

Alpbach as a signpost for Europe's future

The European Forum Alpbach has once again established itself as a central platform for the discussion of Europe's most important future issues. The second week of the Forum promises to continue the debates begun in the first week and to provide a new, forward-looking impetus. With high-caliber speakers and a diverse participant structure, the EFA remains an indispensable venue for exchanging views on the challenges and opportunities facing Europe in a rapidly changing world.

