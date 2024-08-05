Austria's Progress in Implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Europe Minister Edtstadler presented a report to the UN in New York, highlighting Austria's global leadership in sustainability, but some progress is still to be made. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

Edtstadler emphasized Austria's outstanding achievements in implementing the 17 global Sustainable Development Goals, which have served as a compass for socially, ecologically, and economically sustainable development since their adoption by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

According to Edtstadler, Austria is one of the world's leading countries in the implementation of the SDGs.The eco-social tax reform, the high proportion of renewable energies in the electricity supply, the growing percentage of female managers and members of the National Council, and the high proportion of organic products in agriculture are particularly noteworthy. The report presented numerous initiatives and projects that contribute to achieving the SDGs.

These include programs to promote social inclusion, measures to increase energy efficiency, and initiatives to support disadvantaged groups.

Future-oriented fields of action

Despite the positive results, there is still a lot to do. Edtstadler named social inclusion, the development of professional skills for a sustainable transformation, and more rapid action in the fight against climate change as key future fields of action. The Minister emphasized that cooperation between various stakeholders from administration, politics, research, the private sector, and civil society is crucial to the success of the Sustainable Development Goals.

A particular focus is on promoting women in leadership positions and supporting young people. The report shows that Austria is above the EU average in the area of "lifelong learning" in an international comparison. Nevertheless, there is still a need for action here, particularly in combating child poverty and promoting the mental health of young people.

Regulation of AI-supported weapon systems

Away from the Sustainability Forum, Edtstadler also advocated the legal regulation of AI-supported weapon systems. She emphasized the need to regulate autonomous weapon systems to ensure that the most profound decisions about life and death are not left to machines. This is essential for achieving development goal 16 "Peace, justice and strong institutions". Edtstadler emphasized that regulating these systems is a global responsibility and that it is important to develop and implement international standards.

Challenges and criticism

Despite the progress, there is also criticism, as Vienna.at reported. UNICEF Austria pointed out the need for action concerning young people, such as child poverty, mental health, the reduction of gender stereotypes, and climate protection. Corinna Geißler from UNICEF Austria emphasized that children must be involved in achieving the goals, as they can make major contributions.

Lukas Wank from the Global Responsibility Working Group criticized Austria's global footprint, which causes negative spillover effects in countries of the Global South due to poor working standards along international supply chains and excessive consumption. There are also major challenges in terms of climate protection measures and sustainable consumption and production. Wank explained that Austria's negative spillover effects are preventing other countries from achieving the SDGs, which is a significant problem.

A treaty for the future

The UN's 2030 Agenda, an action plan to end poverty, promote prosperity for all, and protect the planet, provides a clear compass in times of uncertainty. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals cover areas such as education, health, gender equality, clean water, and climate protection. Austria has enshrined sustainable development in its constitution since 2013 and is actively committed to achieving these goals.

Minister Edtstadler concluded by stating that the second results report is a success story and motivation for further steps to create a fairer and better world for all. She emphasized that continuous work on sustainability goals remains a central task to ensure long-term and sustainable prosperity for all people. Edtstadler also highlighted the positive effects of international exchange and emphasized that Austria could learn and be inspired by the experiences of other countries.

Finally, the Minister's agenda also included a meeting with Austrian entrepreneurs and legal experts living in New York and with the Jewish religious community. A special event was the granting of Austrian citizenship to Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

Federal Chancellery of Austria