In a time of geopolitical instability, Malta is trying to reinforce the collaborative efforts between the United Nations (UN) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The OSCE's Chair-in-Office, Ian Borg, who also serves as Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, has made it clear in his address to the UN Security Council in New York City that the synergy between these organizations is paramount in the pursuit of global peace and security.

In 2024, Malta finds itself at the nexus of international diplomacy. Holding dual roles as OSCE Chair and an elected member of the Security Council, Malta is leveraging its position to strengthen ties between the two bodies. Minister Borg emphasizes Malta's resolve to bolster this collaboration, building on its historical commitment to multilateralism and echoing a sentiment of resilience amidst trials of the international rules-based order.

Malta’s strategic priorities, as outlined by Minister Borg, span across enhancing stability and fostering trust within the international system. He reaffirms that Malta will keep Russia's illegal war in Ukraine at the forefront of discussions, ensuring the OSCE remains a platform for accountability and supporting the call for the release of three unjustly detained OSCE officials.

Meanwhile, the UK, voicing its stance at the same Security Council meeting, commends the OSCE's critical work in upholding the Helsinki principles and addressing protracted conflicts in the region. The UK Political Coordinator, Fergus Eckersley, reiterates the UK's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and urges the immediate release of the captive OSCE colleagues, highlighting the role of the OSCE in promoting democracy and human rights across Europe.

Malta’s Chairperson-in-Office, Borg, shares his firsthand experience of the war's devastation in Ukraine during his address, underpinning the urgency for the cessation of hostilities and a resolution to the conflict. His tenure prioritizes not only the end of the war but also the advancement of democracy, the rule of law, and the women, peace, and security agenda.

USA and Malta

The endorsement was also articulated during a meeting in Washington between Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as reported by the Times of Malta. The meeting's agenda covered a range of pressing issues, including the current challenges in the Mediterranean, the volatile situation in the Middle East, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Minister Borg took the opportunity to call for a collective push towards de-escalation of conflicts, urging "all sides engaged in conflict to work for a real pathway forward to solutions that are not destructive to the people.” Borg’s advocacy for a permanent ceasefire, the immediate release of hostages captured in recent conflicts, and an increase in humanitarian aid underscores Malta's commitment to fostering global peace and security.

During his visit to the US capital, Minister Borg also engaged with key political figures such as Democratic Congressman William Keating and Michael Carpenter, the US Ambassador to the OSCE, further cementing the critical bilateral relationship. Additionally, Borg participated in two significant public meetings. He joined former U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE, David T Johnson, for a fireside chat at the Wilson Center, a respected forum for nonpartisan dialogue on global affairs. The following day, Borg presented at a formal hearing with Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, underscoring Malta's strategic diplomatic initiatives.

The Times of Malta reports these developments as evidence of Malta's growing influence on the international stage. Under Minister Borg's leadership, Malta continues to demonstrate a keen capacity to foster dialogue, mediate disputes, and propose constructive solutions to some of the most complex and entrenched conflicts affecting our world today.

