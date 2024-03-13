Cyprus Concludes Chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

Andreas Louka, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Cyprus, addresses the closing Forum for Security Co-operation meeting with Cyprus as Chair. / Picture: © OSCE/Micky Kroell, ID 564656, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

Andreas Louka, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus, emphasized in his speech Cyprus' unwavering commitment to international law and the rule of law, which are also crucial in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

During the Cyprus Chairmanship, four security dialogues were held on topics relevant to the mandate of the FSC, including humanitarian demining with a focus on victim assistance, human security in armed conflict with a focus on gender-based violence, security and environment, and women, peace and security with integration of the gender perspective in the OSCE's politico-military commitments and activities.

Prominent speakers included the US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security, Celleste Wallander, and the Ministers of Environment of Cyprus and Malta, Maria Panayiotou and Miriam Dalli. A highlight was Cyprus' collaboration as FSC Chair with Malta as OSCE Chair in 2024, which included a joint meeting of the organization's decision-making bodies and an International Women's Day event on the role of men in achieving gender equality.

In his closing speech, Louka emphasized the importance of the OSCE as the main regional platform for dialogue and cooperation, established to prevent wars and build bridges. He emphasized the need to preserve multilateralism and the values of a rules-based international order.

France praises Cyprus' leadership in the OSCE forum

In an environment marked by repeated Russian blockades, France has expressed its appreciation for Cyprus' role as Chair of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Despite the tensions, Cyprus has managed to maintain a constructive platform for dialog, focusing on relevant issues, with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine at the center of discussions.

Cyprus' work in the FSC was praised for its quality and relevance, addressing important issues such as humanitarian demining, human security in armed conflict, the impact of the environment on security, and the integration of the gender perspective into the OSCE's politico-military commitments. These dialogues, enriched by the participation of high-level personalities and experts, emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and respect for international law, even in the face of significant challenges.

France also recognizes the close and fruitful cooperation between Cyprus as FSC Chair and Malta as OSCE Chair for 2024. This synergy enabled the holding of a joint meeting of the Organization's two decision-making bodies on security and environment, as well as a side event on International Women's Day co-organized by Cyprus, Malta, and the OSCE Secretariat with a focus on the role of men in achieving gender equality.

Logo of the Cyprus Chairmanship

The Cyprus Chairmanship logo, designed by Savvas Thoma, symbolizes the rich culture and history of Cyprus and its importance for security and peace with elements such as the "Ingot God", the statue of Aphrodite, the Kyrenia ship, and the olive tree. It highlights the central themes of the Cyprus Presidency: environmental protection, cultural heritage, economic activity, and, above all, human dignity and life.

By concluding its chairmanship of the FSC, Cyprus underlines its role as a committed actor in the international security community and remains committed to the promotion of peace, security, and equality.

