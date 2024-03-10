Six Decades in the Service of Peace: Austria Celebrates 60 Years of UNFICYP Deployment in Cyprus

This year's anniversary was commemorated with a series of ceremonies and commemorative events attended by delegations from the 43 nations that have contributed troops over the years. A highlight of these celebrations was the "Medal Parade" in the "United Nations Protected Area", at which the current and former soldiers stationed in Cyprus were honored for their service. Austria was represented by Ambassador Susanne Bachfischer and Colonel Karl Wolf, Head of the Austrian Armed Forces International Center.

Of particular significance is the year 1972, when the Austrian contingent grew to battalion strength due to the downsizing of the Irish troops. The years that followed were marked by tension and conflict, particularly in 1974 when the island experienced a peak of unrest. Despite the challenging circumstances, including the difficult climatic conditions and the need for diplomatic skill in dealing with the parties to the conflict, Austrian peacekeepers made an indispensable contribution to peacekeeping.

In total, around 17,000 Austrian soldiers served as part of the UNFICYP mission, 16 of whom lost their lives. Even after the withdrawal of the Austrian battalion in 2001, Austria remains represented with staff functions in the multinational staff, with two officers and one non-commissioned officer currently serving on the island.

Cyprus six decades divided

The situation in Cyprus, which led to the deployment of the UNFICYP mission, has deep historical roots. Since Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960, relations between the Greek Cypriot majority and the Turkish Cypriot minority have been characterized by tensions and conflicts. These escalated in 1974 when an attempted coup inspired by the military junta in Greece, which aimed at enosis (unification with Greece), triggered a Turkish military intervention.

These events led to the division of the island into the Greek Cypriot south and the self-proclaimed Turkish Cypriot north, which is only recognized by Turkey. This division still exists today and is the main reason for the continued presence of UN peacekeepers to monitor the ceasefire and ensure a buffer zone between the two communities.

Despite various rounds of negotiations and peace initiatives, the ongoing efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus conflict have not yet led to a lasting breakthrough. The deep roots of the conflict in the national identities of both communities as well as external geopolitical interests make a final agreement difficult.

UNFICYP's role as peacekeeper is, therefore, crucial to prevent further escalation and to provide a framework for dialog and reconciliation between the parties to the conflict. The mission illustrates the long-term commitment of the international community, including Austria, to peace and stability on the island.

Austria's commitment to Cyprus is exemplary of the country's long-standing tradition of international peacekeeping operations. In her words of congratulation, Defense Minister Tanner underlined the importance of this mission for the maintenance of peace and the special relationship with the soldiers deployed abroad. This historic milestone will be duly honored with the unveiling of a memorial in the Ledra Palace area, which features the globe with a golden laurel wreath and the UNFICYP coat of arms as well as the flags of the 43 troop-contributing countries.

Austrian MoD

Austrian Armed Forces