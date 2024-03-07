Meet Cyprus Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

H.E. Mr. Andreas Ignatiou is the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

Andreas Ignatiou recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly, and to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. His appointment is significant given his extensive experience in diverse roles in diplomacy and international relations. Especially since he started his career in Vienna at the end of the 1990s.

Yesterday, the new Ambassador of #Cyprus to #Austria , @A_Ignatiou , presented his credentials to the Austrian Federal President Dr. Alexander @vanderbellen, pledging to work to further strengthen the already amical relations between the two countries pic.twitter.com/lpefRPdczg — Cyprus in Austria (@CyprusinAustria) February 21, 2024

Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Cyprus, Andreas Ignatiou, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/YAgYuNc3vg pic.twitter.com/lYoEFrY5eT — UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) January 31, 2024

Andreas Ignatiou, recently appointed as the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Office in Vienna, has a distinguished career spanning various diplomatic roles. With positions including Political Director for Bilateral Affairs and Ambassador to several countries, Ignatiou has demonstrated his expertise and commitment to fostering international relations. He has an academic background with a Master’s Degree in Political Sciences from the University of Vienna and is proficient in English and German.

Delighted to receive credentials of Ambassador Andreas Ignatiou, new Permanent Representative of Cyprus



Welcome to the @OSCE! Looking forward to working closely together pic.twitter.com/mkoTfbOCgU — Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) October 4, 2023

Ignatiou's dedication to multilateralism and the rule-based international order was evident in the presentation of his recent credentials to the OSCE Secretary, Ms. Helga Schmid, where he affirmed Cyprus's support for the organization's efforts amidst current geopolitical challenges. His statements at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje further underscored Cyprus's stance on international law and sovereignty, reflecting his adeptness in navigating complex international issues.

More information about Ambassador Ignatiou:

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

1984 – 1985 German language courses, University of Vienna

1985 – 1991 Diploma and Master Degree in Political Sciences, University of Vienna

Career History:

1997-2001 Embassy in Austria and Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

2002-2003 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in China

2003-2006 Chargé d’Affairs, Embassy in Bulgaria

2005-2006 Deputy Head of Sector for coordination of the Minister’s Cabinet Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2006-2010 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Greece

2010-2011 Head of Schengen Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2011-2012 Chargé d’Affairs, Embassy in Romania

2012-2013 Ambassador to Iran

2013-2017 Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, the World Trade Organization and other International Organizations in Switzerland

2017-2021 Ambassador to Portugal

2021-2024 Political Director, Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2024 Ambassador to Austria; Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria; Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages: English, German, Greek

