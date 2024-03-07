Meet Cyprus Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Andreas Ignatiou, Cyprus Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Andreas Ignatiou, the permanent representative of the Republic of Cyprus to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.
Andreas Ignatiou recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly, and to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. His appointment is significant given his extensive experience in diverse roles in diplomacy and international relations. Especially since he started his career in Vienna at the end of the 1990s.
Yesterday, the new Ambassador of #Cyprus to #Austria , @A_Ignatiou , presented his credentials to the Austrian Federal President Dr. Alexander @vanderbellen, pledging to work to further strengthen the already amical relations between the two countries pic.twitter.com/lpefRPdczg— Cyprus in Austria (@CyprusinAustria) February 21, 2024
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Cyprus, Andreas Ignatiou, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/YAgYuNc3vg pic.twitter.com/lYoEFrY5eT— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) January 31, 2024
Andreas Ignatiou, recently appointed as the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Office in Vienna, has a distinguished career spanning various diplomatic roles. With positions including Political Director for Bilateral Affairs and Ambassador to several countries, Ignatiou has demonstrated his expertise and commitment to fostering international relations. He has an academic background with a Master’s Degree in Political Sciences from the University of Vienna and is proficient in English and German.
Delighted to receive credentials of Ambassador Andreas Ignatiou, new Permanent Representative of Cyprus— Helga Maria Schmid (@HelgaSchmid_SG) October 4, 2023
Welcome to the @OSCE! Looking forward to working closely together pic.twitter.com/mkoTfbOCgU
Ignatiou's dedication to multilateralism and the rule-based international order was evident in the presentation of his recent credentials to the OSCE Secretary, Ms. Helga Schmid, where he affirmed Cyprus's support for the organization's efforts amidst current geopolitical challenges. His statements at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje further underscored Cyprus's stance on international law and sovereignty, reflecting his adeptness in navigating complex international issues.
More information about Ambassador Ignatiou:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|1984 – 1985
|German language courses, University of Vienna
|1985 – 1991
|Diploma and Master Degree in Political Sciences, University of Vienna
|Career History:
|1997-2001
|Embassy in Austria and Permanent Mission of Cyprus to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)
|2002-2003
|Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in China
|2003-2006
|Chargé d’Affairs, Embassy in Bulgaria
|2005-2006
|Deputy Head of Sector for coordination of the Minister’s Cabinet Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2006-2010
|Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Greece
|2010-2011
|Head of Schengen Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2011-2012
|Chargé d’Affairs, Embassy in Romania
|2012-2013
|Ambassador to Iran
|2013-2017
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, the World Trade Organization and other International Organizations in Switzerland
|2017-2021
|Ambassador to Portugal
|2021-2024
|Political Director, Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2024
|Ambassador to Austria; Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria; Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, German, Greek