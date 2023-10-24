Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: October 24, 2023; 21:47 ♦ (Vindobona)

Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the permanent representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.

Kazakhstan's Resident Representative to the IAEA, HE Mr. Mukhtar Tileuberdi, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Mukhtar Beskenuly Tileuberdi is a distinguished Kazakh diplomat and politician with a comprehensive career in various diplomatic and governmental roles. Mukhtar Tileuberdi recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly, thereby formally initiating his role as the Permanent Representative of  Kazakhstan to the UN in Vienna.

Tileuberdi's career in diplomacy and government spans over three decades, starting in 1993 as an Attaché in the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He has held several significant positions, including Ambassador to Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, and Switzerland, with concurrent roles in Liechtenstein, the Vatican, and the UN Office in Geneva. Notably, he served as Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in various periods from 2016 to 2023. His tenure saw active involvement in promoting Kazakhstan's economic interests, advocating for interethnic and interfaith tolerance, and supporting foreign investment. He emphasizes the role of the Foreign Ministry in economic diplomacy and the promotion of Kazakhstan as an investment destination.

Tileuberdi, proficient in English, Japanese, and Korean, in addition to his native languages, continues his diplomatic service as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna and the Ambassador to Austria, showcasing a longstanding commitment to fostering international relations and representing Kazakhstan on the global stage. His contributions to diplomacy and international relations have been recognized with awards, including the Order of Parasat in 2020 and the Medal for Distinguished Labor in 2016.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi is a prominent figure in Kazakh diplomacy with an extensive career and a strong emphasis on economic diplomacy, intercultural dialogue, and international cooperation.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1993
 He graduated from Kirov Kazakh State University majoring in philosophy.
Career History:
1996-1999 Third Secretary and Second Secretary, Embassy in Korea
1999-2000 First Secretary, Head of the Division of the Asia and Africa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2000-2001 Counsellor of the State Secretary, Kazakhstan
2001-2003 Counsellor, Embassy in Israel
2003-2004 Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
2004-2009 Ambassador to Malaysia
2005-2009 Ambassador to Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines concurrently
2009-2016 Ambassador to Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Vatican concurrently and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland
2015-2016 Ambassador to the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta concurrently
2016-2019 First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
2019-2021 Minister of Foreign Affairs
2021-2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan
Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, two children
Languages: English, Russian, Japanese and Korean

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

UNIS

