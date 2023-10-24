Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations in Vienna
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the permanent representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.
Mukhtar Beskenuly Tileuberdi is a distinguished Kazakh diplomat and politician with a comprehensive career in various diplomatic and governmental roles. Mukhtar Tileuberdi recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly, thereby formally initiating his role as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in Vienna.
Tileuberdi's career in diplomacy and government spans over three decades, starting in 1993 as an Attaché in the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. He has held several significant positions, including Ambassador to Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, the Philippines, and Switzerland, with concurrent roles in Liechtenstein, the Vatican, and the UN Office in Geneva. Notably, he served as Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in various periods from 2016 to 2023. His tenure saw active involvement in promoting Kazakhstan's economic interests, advocating for interethnic and interfaith tolerance, and supporting foreign investment. He emphasizes the role of the Foreign Ministry in economic diplomacy and the promotion of Kazakhstan as an investment destination.
Tileuberdi, proficient in English, Japanese, and Korean, in addition to his native languages, continues his diplomatic service as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Vienna and the Ambassador to Austria, showcasing a longstanding commitment to fostering international relations and representing Kazakhstan on the global stage. His contributions to diplomacy and international relations have been recognized with awards, including the Order of Parasat in 2020 and the Medal for Distinguished Labor in 2016.
Mukhtar Tileuberdi is a prominent figure in Kazakh diplomacy with an extensive career and a strong emphasis on economic diplomacy, intercultural dialogue, and international cooperation.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1993
|He graduated from Kirov Kazakh State University majoring in philosophy.
|Career History:
|1996-1999
|Third Secretary and Second Secretary, Embassy in Korea
|1999-2000
|First Secretary, Head of the Division of the Asia and Africa Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2000-2001
|Counsellor of the State Secretary, Kazakhstan
|2001-2003
|Counsellor, Embassy in Israel
|2003-2004
|Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
|2004-2009
|Ambassador to Malaysia
|2005-2009
|Ambassador to Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines concurrently
|2009-2016
|Ambassador to Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Vatican concurrently and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland
|2015-2016
|Ambassador to the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta concurrently
|2016-2019
|First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
|2019-2021
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|2021-2023
|Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan
|Since 2023
|Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, two children
|Languages:
|English, Russian, Japanese and Korean
Presidential Chancellery of Austria