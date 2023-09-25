Meet the New Permanent Observer of the European Union to the International Organizations in Vienna

Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General, received the credentials of Carl Hallergard, EU Ambassador to the UN, and Permanent Representative to IAEA. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

In a recent and significant development, the European Union (EU) has designated Carl Hallergard as its new Permanent Observer to the United Nations (Vienna). Hallergard made a formal step into this pivotal role by presenting his credentials to Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV).

Carl Hallergard is no stranger to the world of diplomacy. His seasoned experience is enriched by an array of roles that he has assumed during his illustrious career. Most recently, from 2020 to the present, he has been serving as the Director and deputy Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa. His tenure from 2016 to 2020 saw him as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the United Nations in Geneva, showcasing his expertise in multilateral diplomacy.

Carl Hallergard is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in European Union (EU) matters. Over his illustrious career, he has donned several significant hats, representing the EU and advocating its interests in varied capacities. Within the European Commission, which stands as the executive arm of the EU, Hallergard dedicated much of his energy to trade-related issues. This department of the Commission is instrumental in proposing legislation, executing decisions, and superintending the daily operations of the EU. His immersion in this sphere allowed him to be at the forefront of negotiations and formulate trade-related policies, solidifying his expertise in the intricate domain of international trade.

His diplomatic acumen is further underscored by the myriad roles he undertook, apart from his pivotal position as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the EU Delegation to the United States. These roles often found Hallergard navigating the challenging waters of multilateral affairs. Given the EU's nature as a multilateral entity, he had the dual task of harmonizing the aspirations of its member states while simultaneously presenting a unified front to the outside world.

A cornerstone of Hallergard's approach to diplomacy has been his engagement with a plethora of stakeholders. His interactions weren't just limited to policymakers and government officials. Industry representatives, civil society, and other key players also found a dialogue partner in him, reflecting the comprehensive and inclusive approach of EU diplomacy.

Behind Hallergard's robust professional portfolio lies a strong academic foundation. He holds two Master’s degrees: one from the esteemed Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden and another from the College of Europe, located in Bruges, Belgium. Both institutions are renowned for producing thought leaders and policymakers, and Hallergard's achievements stand as a testament to the quality of education he has received.

In the coming years, the collaboration between the European Union and the United Nations in Vienna is anticipated to be reinforced and refined with Hallergard's strategic insights. Given his vast experience in the arena of international relations, stakeholders are optimistic about innovative solutions and enhanced cooperation between the two entities.

As global challenges evolve, the need for experienced and visionary leaders like Carl Hallergard is more pronounced than ever. With the EU's strengthened focus on multilateralism, the appointment of such an adept diplomat to the UN in Vienna indicates the Union's commitment to fostering stronger and more meaningful alliances on the international stage.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

Prior to 2001

Master’s degrees from the Stockholm School of Economics and from the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium Career History:

2001-2002 Head of Cabinet of the EU Special Representative in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

2006-2012 Served in the Cabinet of High Representatives Javier Solana and Catherine Ashton

2012-2016 Head of Political and Security Council Affairs, Delegation of the EU to the United Nations, New York

2016-2020 Deputy Head of EU Delegation to the United Nations in Geneva

2020-2023 Director, Deputy Managing Director Middle East and North Africa

2018-2022 Deputy State Secretary for Migration Challenges and North American Connections, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Since 2023 Permanent Observer to the International Organizations in Vienna

Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages: English, Swedish

