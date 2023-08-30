Meet the New Permanent Representative of Hungary to the International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:18 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ferenc Dancs, Hungary's new diplomat in Vienna has the challenging task of navigating Hungary's interests within complex multilateral organizations that aim to ensure peace, stability, and democracy across its member states. Meet Ambassador, Ferenc Dancs, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Hungary to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Hungary to the OSCE, Ferenc Dancs, presenting his credentials to the Secretary General of the OSCE, Helga Maria Schmid. / Picture: © OSCE / ID 549313, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

As Mr. Dancs presence in Vienna suggests a strong commitment by Hungary to remain actively engaged in European diplomacy and multilateral efforts to address ongoing challenges, his actions and negotiations will not only represent Hungary but also contribute to the broader efforts of the International Organizations in Vienna in achieving their mission. It is a high-profile, complex…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations in Vienna (August 27)
Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations in Vienna (August 21)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations in Vienna (June 12)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNIDO United Nations Industrial Development Organization, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Hungary, Ferenc Dancs, Helga Maria Schmid, CTBTO - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter