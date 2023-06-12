Meet the New Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations in Vienna

Published: June 12, 2023

Stephen Mubiru, Uganda's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Stephen Mubiru, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Uganda to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of Uganda to the IAEA, HE Mr. Stephen Mubiru presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Stephen Mubiru, Uganda's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly.

Furthermore, Stephen Mubiru is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uganda to the International Organizations in Vienna. As a result, he represents Uganda in international organizations such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office at Vienna, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, among others.

In addition to his new diplomatic position, he serves as Uganda's Ambassador to Germany. Mr. Mubiru is an experienced politician and since 2012 serving as a diplomat.

More information about Ambassador Mubiru:

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 18.08.1965
Education:
Prior to 1989
 Bachelor of Science in Animal Health and Production from Busoga University, Uganda
Career History:
1989-1991 Veterinary Assistant, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
1993-1994 Animal Husbandry Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
1994-1997 Assistant Farm Manager, Kasolwe Livestock Farm
1997-present Coordinator, Namwendwa Dairy Farmers' Association
1998-2005 Speaker, Kamuli District Council
2002-2007 Chairman, Uganda Small Scale Farmers' Forum
2003-2007 Member of the Executive Council (Secretary for Mobilization) for Eastern and Southern Africa Small Scale Farmers Forum
2007-2011 District Chairperson, Kamuli District, Uganda
2012-2017 Ambassador to Malaysia
2017-2022 Ambassador to Turkey
2022-present Ambassador to Germany
Since 2023 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, Luganda, Lusoga and Swahili
Family: Married, six children

