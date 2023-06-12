Meet the New Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations in Vienna
Stephen Mubiru, Uganda's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Stephen Mubiru, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Uganda to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Stephen Mubiru, Uganda's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), presented his credentials to UNOV Director-General Ghada Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Uganda Stephen MUBIRU who presentedi his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more https://t.co/7PiJtC4wp5 pic.twitter.com/Wn2RSnrpUR— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) May 26, 2023
Furthermore, Stephen Mubiru is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Uganda to the International Organizations in Vienna. As a result, he represents Uganda in international organizations such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office at Vienna, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, among others.
In addition to his new diplomatic position, he serves as Uganda's Ambassador to Germany. Mr. Mubiru is an experienced politician and since 2012 serving as a diplomat.
More information about Ambassador Mubiru:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|18.08.1965
|Education:
|Prior to 1989
|Bachelor of Science in Animal Health and Production from Busoga University, Uganda
|Career History:
|1989-1991
|Veterinary Assistant, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
|1993-1994
|Animal Husbandry Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
|1994-1997
|Assistant Farm Manager, Kasolwe Livestock Farm
|1997-present
|Coordinator, Namwendwa Dairy Farmers' Association
|1998-2005
|Speaker, Kamuli District Council
|2002-2007
|Chairman, Uganda Small Scale Farmers' Forum
|2003-2007
|Member of the Executive Council (Secretary for Mobilization) for Eastern and Southern Africa Small Scale Farmers Forum
|2007-2011
|District Chairperson, Kamuli District, Uganda
|2012-2017
|Ambassador to Malaysia
|2017-2022
|Ambassador to Turkey
|2022-present
|Ambassador to Germany
|Since 2023
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, Luganda, Lusoga and Swahili
|Family:
|Married, six children