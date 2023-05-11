Meet the Permanent Representative of China to the International Organizations in Vienna

Li Song, China's permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Li Song, the permanent representative of the People's Republic of China to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Li Song is the new Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations in Vienna. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Li Song is the Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents China to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and many more.

Li Song is an experienced career diplomat with 30 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.

Mr. Li presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi.

Li Song is of Han nationality and a devoted member of the Communist Party of China. As reported by Vindobona.org Li Song held a Welcome Reception at the Vienna International Center. Mr. Li is a career diplomat and a specialist on multilateral topics. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international relations and has an additional law degree. He graduated from the China Foreign Affairs University with a degree in Foreign Affairs.

Throughout his career, Mr. Li has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: December 1967
Education:
Prior to 1992
 Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Law, ,Graduate of China Foreign Affairs University
Career History:
Since 1992-1995 Attaché, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 1995-1997 Attaché and Third Secretary, Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva
Since 1997-2003 Third Secretary, Deputy Director and Director, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2003-2006 Counselor, Permanent Mission to the United Nations
Since 2006-2012 Counsellor and Deputy Director-General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2012-2014 Minister Counsellor, Mission of China to the European Union
Since 2015-2018 Minister, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy in South Africa
Since 2018-2023 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva
Since Since 2023 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married, one daughter

UNIS

Permanent Mission of the Peoples Republic of China to International Organizations in Vienna

