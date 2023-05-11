Meet the Permanent Representative of China to the International Organizations in Vienna
Li Song, China's permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Li Song, the permanent representative of the People's Republic of China to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Li Song is the Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents China to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and many more.
1/3 Today, I presented the credential to #UNOV DG Waly and expressed China’s firm support of UN's work on combating crimes, anti-corruption, drugs control, etc. I stand ready to work with DG Waly to further advance longstanding cooperation between & UNOV/UNODC.@GhadaFathiWaly pic.twitter.com/gzk04hBH9y— Li Song (@Amb_LiSong) February 28, 2023
3/3 I also introduced the recently released China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis and expressed my deep appreciation for UNODC's involvement with facilitating peaceful settlement of hotspot issues through its own work.— Li Song (@Amb_LiSong) February 28, 2023Sponsored Content
Li Song is an experienced career diplomat with 30 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.
1/3 Today, I presented the credential to #IAEA DG Grossi and expressed China highly values the role of IAEA and our long-standing cooperation. China is ready to work closely with the Agency to implement the Global Development Initiative in joint efforts to achieve UN 2030 SDGs. pic.twitter.com/Q3B8KPRmTX— Li Song (@Amb_LiSong) February 24, 2023
3/3 Also, I informed that China has released its Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis and expressed support for the Agency to play a positive role in promoting Ukraine's nuclear safety and security under its mandate.— Li Song (@Amb_LiSong) February 24, 2023
Mr. Li presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi.
Today, I presented the credential to @CTBTO Executive Secretary @_RobFloyd, and expressed China’s continued support to the work of the PTS. I’m looking forward to working closely with Your Excellency to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime. pic.twitter.com/f4gKDGAuSo— Li Song (@Amb_LiSong) March 1, 2023
Li Song is of Han nationality and a devoted member of the Communist Party of China. As reported by Vindobona.org Li Song held a Welcome Reception at the Vienna International Center. Mr. Li is a career diplomat and a specialist on multilateral topics. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international relations and has an additional law degree. He graduated from the China Foreign Affairs University with a degree in Foreign Affairs.
Throughout his career, Mr. Li has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|December 1967
|Education:
|Prior to 1992
|Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Law, ,Graduate of China Foreign Affairs University
|Career History:
|Since 1992-1995
|Attaché, Department of International Organizations and Conferences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 1995-1997
|Attaché and Third Secretary, Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva
|Since 1997-2003
|Third Secretary, Deputy Director and Director, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2003-2006
|Counselor, Permanent Mission to the United Nations
|Since 2006-2012
|Counsellor and Deputy Director-General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2012-2014
|Minister Counsellor, Mission of China to the European Union
|Since 2015-2018
|Minister, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy in South Africa
|Since 2018-2023
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva
|Since Since 2023
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Family:
|Married, one daughter
Permanent Mission of the Peoples Republic of China to International Organizations in Vienna