Meet the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: May 23, 2023; 22:51 ♦ (Vindobona)

The People's Republic of China has had a new ambassador in Austria for some time now. Meet Qi Mei, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria.

Ambassador Qi Mei is an experienced diplomat for European-Chinese relations and is now representing China in Austria. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / HBF

In a solemn ceremony, Ambassador Qi Mei presented the credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. During their meeting, they talked about the friendly strategic partnership and prosperous cooperation between China and Austria.

The Ambassador of China mainly used the time for many inaugural visits to strengthen China-Austria relations. The Ambassador has also given various lectures on China and relations with Austria at universities and institutes in Vienna and Innsbruck, among others. During her inaugural visit to Federal Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Dr. Martin Kocher, Ambassador Qi Mei and the Minister discussed the development of bilateral economic and trade relations as well as general investment issues.

During her inaugural visit to Mr. Florian Tursky, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ambassador Qi Mei had a fruitful discussion on Sino-Austrian relations and bilateral financial cooperation.

Ambassador Qi Mei also visited former Federal President Dr. Heinz Fischer to exchange views on Sino-Austrian relations as well as other issues of common interest. She thanked Dr. Fischer for his many years of active commitment to the Sino-Austrian friendship.

Upon the invitation of MP Maria Großbauer, Chairwoman of the Austria-China Parliamentary Group, Ambassador Qi Mei visited the newly renovated parliament building. In a friendly conversation, they exchanged views on the good bilateral relations and the fruitful cooperation between China and Austria.

Also, the relations with her new place of residence, Vienna, were in the foreground. Thus, the Ambassador also visited important dignitaries in Vienna's city politics. At Vienna City Hall, Ambassador Qi Mei held talks with the mayor about the friendly relations between China and Austria, especially at the city and municipal levels. They stressed good cooperation and the desire to further strengthen exchanges, explaining that economic and trade exchanges, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation at the city and municipal level are important pillars of bilateral relations between China and Austria.

During their meeting with the President of the Vienna Provincial Parliament Ernst Woller, they discussed the good relations between China and Austria, and Vienna respectively. Both agreed that the exchange and cooperation should be strengthened in the future.

The presentation of China was also an important topic for the ambassador of China. During a press conference to introduce Shandong Province, Ambassador Qi Mei promoted the beautiful eastern Chinese province. She emphasized that Shandong is world famous as the home of Confucius and Mencius, as well as a pioneer in exchanges and cooperation between China and Austria at the local level. Madam Ambassador invited Austrian and European friends to visit Shandong. Ambassador Qi Mei also received at the embassy the delegation from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region led by Mr. Cheung Kwok-Kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice. The two sides discussed issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Embassy.

Mrs. Qi is a seasoned diplomat with 30 years of experience. Ambassador Qi is an experienced diplomat for European-Chinese relations and is now in her second ambassadorial post. It is interesting to note that China also sent a new permanent representative to the International Organization in Vienna almost at the same time, as Vindobona.org reported. Throughout his career, Mrs. Qi has worked in various capacities. Mrs. Qi is well-educated and holds a master's degree in economics.

More information about Ambassador Qi:

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: August 1971
Education:
Prior to 1993
 Master's degree in economics
Career History:
1993-1994 Staff Member, Department of Western Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1994-1997 Attaché, Chinese Embassy in Sweden
1997-2005 Third Secretary, Deputy Division Director, Division Director, Department of European Affairs
2005-2009 Counselor, Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Norway
2009-2019 Counselor, Deputy Director-General, Department of Consular Affairs and Department of European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2019-2022 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Equatorial Guinea
Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria
Languages: English, German
Family: Married, one daughter

Embassy of the People's Republic of China

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
High-Level Meeting Between US and China Held in Vienna (May 15)
Meet the Permanent Representative of China to the International Organizations in Vienna (May 11)
New Chinese Ambassador Held Welcome Reception at Vienna International Center (April 13)
Read More
People's Republic of China, Presidential Chancellery of Austria, Ernst Woller, EU China Relations, Florian Tursky, Heinz Fischer, Maria Großbauer, Martin Kocher, Michael Ludwig, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Austria, Cheung Kwok-Kwan, Alexander Van der Bellen, Qi Mei
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter