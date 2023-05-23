Meet the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria
The People's Republic of China has had a new ambassador in Austria for some time now. Meet Qi Mei, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria.
In a solemn ceremony, Ambassador Qi Mei presented the credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. During their meeting, they talked about the friendly strategic partnership and prosperous cooperation between China and Austria.
Große Ehre und enorme Verantwortung! Als neue chinesische Botschafterin in Österreich werde ich mich bemühen, Brücke der Freundschaft und Zusammenarbeit zwischen beiden Ländern zu stärken und die Vernetzung zwischen unseren beiden Völkern voranzutreiben.https://t.co/tyMBPVRPzE https://t.co/DOHvr05r7t pic.twitter.com/vzyiL09Mgw— Qi Mei 亓玫 (@EmbQiMei) March 9, 2023
The Ambassador of China mainly used the time for many inaugural visits to strengthen China-Austria relations. The Ambassador has also given various lectures on China and relations with Austria at universities and institutes in Vienna and Innsbruck, among others. During her inaugural visit to Federal Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Dr. Martin Kocher, Ambassador Qi Mei and the Minister discussed the development of bilateral economic and trade relations as well as general investment issues.
During her inaugural visit to Mr. Florian Tursky, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ambassador Qi Mei had a fruitful discussion on Sino-Austrian relations and bilateral financial cooperation.
Ambassador Qi Mei also visited former Federal President Dr. Heinz Fischer to exchange views on Sino-Austrian relations as well as other issues of common interest. She thanked Dr. Fischer for his many years of active commitment to the Sino-Austrian friendship.
Upon the invitation of MP Maria Großbauer, Chairwoman of the Austria-China Parliamentary Group, Ambassador Qi Mei visited the newly renovated parliament building. In a friendly conversation, they exchanged views on the good bilateral relations and the fruitful cooperation between China and Austria.
Also, the relations with her new place of residence, Vienna, were in the foreground. Thus, the Ambassador also visited important dignitaries in Vienna's city politics. At Vienna City Hall, Ambassador Qi Mei held talks with the mayor about the friendly relations between China and Austria, especially at the city and municipal levels. They stressed good cooperation and the desire to further strengthen exchanges, explaining that economic and trade exchanges, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation at the city and municipal level are important pillars of bilateral relations between China and Austria.
Ich bin völlig Ihrer Meinung, Herr Bürgermeister @BgmLudwig, dass der Wirtschafts- und Handelsaustausch, People-to-People Exchanges und die Zusammenarbeit auf Städte- und Gemeindeebene wichtige Säulen der bilateralen Beziehungen zwischen #China und #Österreich darstellen. https://t.co/tHaTXsfsQ6— Qi Mei 亓玫 (@EmbQiMei) April 26, 2023
During their meeting with the President of the Vienna Provincial Parliament Ernst Woller, they discussed the good relations between China and Austria, and Vienna respectively. Both agreed that the exchange and cooperation should be strengthened in the future.
The presentation of China was also an important topic for the ambassador of China. During a press conference to introduce Shandong Province, Ambassador Qi Mei promoted the beautiful eastern Chinese province. She emphasized that Shandong is world famous as the home of Confucius and Mencius, as well as a pioneer in exchanges and cooperation between China and Austria at the local level. Madam Ambassador invited Austrian and European friends to visit Shandong. Ambassador Qi Mei also received at the embassy the delegation from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region led by Mr. Cheung Kwok-Kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice. The two sides discussed issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Embassy.
Mrs. Qi is a seasoned diplomat with 30 years of experience. Ambassador Qi is an experienced diplomat for European-Chinese relations and is now in her second ambassadorial post. It is interesting to note that China also sent a new permanent representative to the International Organization in Vienna almost at the same time, as Vindobona.org reported. Throughout his career, Mrs. Qi has worked in various capacities. Mrs. Qi is well-educated and holds a master's degree in economics.
More information about Ambassador Qi:
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|August 1971
|Education:
|Prior to 1993
|Master's degree in economics
|Career History:
|1993-1994
|Staff Member, Department of Western Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|1994-1997
|Attaché, Chinese Embassy in Sweden
|1997-2005
|Third Secretary, Deputy Division Director, Division Director, Department of European Affairs
|2005-2009
|Counselor, Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Norway
|2009-2019
|Counselor, Deputy Director-General, Department of Consular Affairs and Department of European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|2019-2022
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Equatorial Guinea
|Since 2023
|Ambassador to Austria
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria
|Languages:
|English, German
|Family:
|Married, one daughter
Embassy of the People's Republic of China