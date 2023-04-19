Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations in Vienna
Pablo Berti Oliva, Cuba's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Pablo Berti Oliva, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Cuba to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.
Pablo Berti Oliva will represent socialist Cuba in Austria for the coming years. Previously, he was head of the Group for Human Rights and Social Affairs and Multilateral Affairs and International Law in the Cuban Foreign Ministry.
Furthermore, Pablo Berti Oliva is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cuba to the International Organizations in Vienna. As a result, he represents Cuba in international organizations such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office at Vienna, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, among others.
Therefore, the new Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Cuba, Pablo BERTI OLIVA, who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @GhadaFathiWaly - more here ➡ https://t.co/KnFYDTUUv8 pic.twitter.com/zrxva6Ge7c— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) April 11, 2023
In addition, Pablo Berti Oliva also presented his credentials to IAEA Chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi.
A warm welcome to Ambassador Pablo Berti Oliva @EmbaCubaAustria. We have historically solid bilateral cooperation with #Cuba, now moving forward on initiatives such as #NUTEC plastics & #RaysofHope for #CancerCare4All. We will work togethet to strengthen our support to Cuba. pic.twitter.com/041OTpWg7G— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 12, 2023
Pablo Berti Oliva is an experienced career diplomat with more than 20 years of experience. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, international economics, and diplomacy in general.
Pablo Berti Oliva holds a degree in biochemistry from the University of Havana, Cuba.
Throughout his career, Pablo Berti Oliva has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|1995–2000
|Licentiate degree, Biochemistry, Universidad de La Habana, Cuba
|2000–2001
|Higher Institute of Foreign Affairs Raúl Roa García
|Career History:
|Since 2002-2004
|Diplomatic Attaché, Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2004-2008
|Third Secretary, Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, New York
|Since 2008-2009
|Third Secretary, Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2009-2014
|Second Secretary, Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2014-2018
|First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland
|Since 2018-2022
|Counselor, Senior Specialist in International Relations, Coordinator of the Social Affairs and Human Rights Group, General Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and International Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|Since Since 2022
|Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, Spanish
|Family:
|Married, with one child