Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations in Vienna

Pablo Berti Oliva, Cuba's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Pablo Berti Oliva, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Cuba to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.

The new Resident Representative of Cuba to the IAEA, HE Mr. Pablo Berti Oliva (l.) presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Pablo Berti Oliva will represent socialist Cuba in Austria for the coming years. Previously, he was head of the Group for Human Rights and Social Affairs and Multilateral Affairs and International Law in the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Furthermore, Pablo Berti Oliva is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cuba to the International Organizations in Vienna. As a result, he represents Cuba in international organizations such as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office at Vienna, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, among others.

Therefore, the new Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.

In addition, Pablo Berti Oliva also presented his credentials to IAEA Chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Pablo Berti Oliva is an experienced career diplomat with more than 20 years of experience. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, international economics, and diplomacy in general.

Pablo Berti Oliva holds a degree in biochemistry from the University of Havana, Cuba.

Throughout his career, Pablo Berti Oliva has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
1995–2000
 Licentiate degree, Biochemistry, Universidad de La Habana, Cuba
2000–2001
 Higher Institute of Foreign Affairs Raúl Roa García
Career History:
Since 2002-2004 Diplomatic Attaché, Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2004-2008 Third Secretary, Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, New York
Since 2008-2009 Third Secretary, Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2009-2014 Second Secretary, Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2014-2018 First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland
Since 2018-2022 Counselor, Senior Specialist in International Relations, Coordinator of the Social Affairs and Human Rights Group, General Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and International Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since Since 2022 Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, Spanish
Family: Married, with one child

UNIS

