Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations in Vienna

Isabel de Jesus da Costa Godinho, Angola's Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented her credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Dennis Thatchaichawalit. Meet Ambassador, Isabel de Jesus da Costa Godinho, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Angola to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.

Ambassador Isabel de Jesus da Costa Gondinho will represent the Republic of Angola in Austria and before the United Nations in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner and Paul Kulec/HBF

A momentous event took place recently at the prestigious Presidential Palace of the Hofburg. In addition to the singing of the national anthems of Angola and Austria, it was attended by high-ranking officials from the Presidential Office and the Federal Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Austria, and was rounded off by military honors in front of the Hofburg.

In this solemn ceremony, Ambassador Ms. Godinho presented her credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. During this meeting, the Austrian President expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Angolan government, especially in the areas of international peace, security and migration. He also stressed Angola's support for Austria's candidacy for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028 and mentioned Angola's importance in conflict resolution, especially in the Great Lakes region. Furthermore, he underlined the successful business trip of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to Angola, during which the political and economic ties of both countries were deepened.

In response to these kind words, the Ambassador of Angola to Austria, Isabel de Jesus da Costa Godinho, thanked for the warm welcome and stressed her interest in continuing to strengthen relations between Angola and Austria, both bilaterally and internationally.

In addition, it was revealed that Ambassador Godinho also presented her credentials to Dennis Thatchaichawalit, Deputy Director General of the UN Offices in Vienna, thus accrediting herself as Angola's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna. Therefore she represents Angola to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and many more.

Ms. Godinho presented her credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi.

Ms. Godinho is an experienced career diplomat with 30 years of experience. Throughout her career, Ms. Godinho has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1981
 Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Agostinho Neto University in Luanda
Prior to 1981
 Master’s degree in International Relations from the Higher Institute of Social and Political Sciences of the Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal
Career History:
1981-1986 Accountant, Angolan Diamond Company
1989-2002 Second Secretary to Councillor in Luanda
2003-2010 Minister Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations in New York
2010-2011 Director of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) Support Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2011-2019 Minister Counsellor, Embassy in Portugal
September 2019-present Consul General, Consulate General in Porto, Portugal
Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria , Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, French and Portuguese

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Embassy of the Republic of Angola in Vienna

UNIS

