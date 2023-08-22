Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:26 ♦ (Vindobona)

Ian David Grainge Biggs, Australia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Ian David Grainge Biggs, the new permanent representative of Australia to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.

Ian David Grainge Biggs is the new Australian Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the OSCE and International Organizations in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner and Paul Kulec/HBF

In a solemn ceremony, Ambassador Ian David Grainge Biggs presented the credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. During their meeting, they talked about the friendly strategic partnership and prosperous cooperation between Australia and Austria.

In addition, Mr. Biggs is the Permanent Representative of Australia to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents Australia to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and many more.

Mr. Biggs is an experienced career diplomat with 20 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.

Mr. Ian David Grainge Biggs, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Australia in Vienna, delivered his credentials to Mr. Jaroslaw Pietrusiewicz, Officer-in-Charge of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA). Both sides discussed current issues and possible avenues for collaboration between Australia and the Academy during the meeting. In August 2012, Australia became a Party to the Agreement for the Establishment of IACA as an International Organization.

Mr. Biggs presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi.

H.E. Ian David Grainge Biggs, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Australia to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) presented his credentials to Helga Maria Schmid, the Secretary General of the OSCE. This meeting marked another chapter in the ongoing cooperation between Australia and the OSCE, highlighting their shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions.

H.E. Ian David Grainge Biggs, a seasoned diplomat, brought with him a wealth of experience to his role as Australia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OSCE. His diplomatic background and strategic acumen made him an ideal representative to foster deeper ties between Australia and the OSCE. Australia's involvement with the OSCE dates back to its status as a partner for cooperation, with its engagement mainly focused on counterterrorism, cyber security, and regional stability.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen the Australia-OSCE partnership. Ambassador Biggs expressed Australia's willingness to contribute more actively to OSCE initiatives, including by sharing expertise, providing technical assistance, and participating in capacity-building efforts. Secretary General Schmid welcomed this commitment and emphasized the value of diverse perspectives in addressing complex security challenges.

Throughout his career, Mr. Biggs has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
Prior to 1998
 Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Sydney
Prior to 1998
 Master of Arts in International Relations from the Australian National University
Career History:
1998-2001 Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Vienna
2002-2004 Special Assistant to the Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna
2005-2008 Head of Mission, Embassy in Riyadh
2008 Assistant Secretary, Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
2008-2010 Head of Secretariat, International Commission on Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
2014 Assistant Secretary, Integration Task Force, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Since 2011-2014 Head of Mission, Embassy in Ankara
Since 2014-2016 Assistant Secretary, Strategic Issues and Intelligence Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Since 2016-2019 Head of Mission, Embassy in Tehran
Since 2019-2020 Acting First Assistant Secretary, South and West Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Since 2019-2021 Assistant Secretary, Afghanistan and Regional Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Since 2021 Deputy Head of Mission, Australian High Commission, New Delhi
Since 2022 Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation
Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the OSCE and International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria , Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, German

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

UNIS

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations in Vienna (June 12)
Meet the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Austria (May 23)
Meet the Permanent Representative of China to the International Organizations in Vienna (May 11)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNOOSA United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, UNIS United Nations Information Service, Jaroslaw Pietrusiewicz, Ian David Grainge Biggs, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, IACA - International Anti-Corruption Academy, Ghada Fathi Waly, Australian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna, Australian Embassy Austria, Australia, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter