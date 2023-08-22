Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations in Vienna
Ian David Grainge Biggs, Australia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Ian David Grainge Biggs, the new permanent representative of Australia to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.
In a solemn ceremony, Ambassador Ian David Grainge Biggs presented the credentials to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen. During their meeting, they talked about the friendly strategic partnership and prosperous cooperation between Australia and Austria.
Honoured to present my credentials as Ambassador to President, HE Dr Alexander Van der Bellen @vanderbellen. Shared values and common interests! pic.twitter.com/boBlCAZUfP— Ian Biggs (@AusAmbVIE) June 21, 2023
In addition, Mr. Biggs is the Permanent Representative of Australia to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents Australia to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and many more.
Mr. Biggs is an experienced career diplomat with 20 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.
Thank you @ghadafathiwaly for your warm welcome. #Australia is a proud supporter of the @UNODC's important work and I look forward to working with all the UN agencies in #UNVienna. https://t.co/NqQtzVKoKj— Ian Biggs (@AusAmbVIE) May 26, 2023
Mr. Ian David Grainge Biggs, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Australia in Vienna, delivered his credentials to Mr. Jaroslaw Pietrusiewicz, Officer-in-Charge of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA). Both sides discussed current issues and possible avenues for collaboration between Australia and the Academy during the meeting. In August 2012, Australia became a Party to the Agreement for the Establishment of IACA as an International Organization.
Pleased to present my credentials to #CTBTO ES @_RobFloyd. The @CTBTO is critical to achieving a world free of nuclear weapons and #Australia is proud to support its work. https://t.co/DuobLLE8Qs— Ian Biggs (@AusAmbVIE) May 25, 2023
Mr. Biggs presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi.
Honoured to present credentials to @iaeaorg Director General last week. is a steadfast supporter of the #IAEA – thanks @rafaelmgrossi for your personal commitment to nuclear safety & security in Ukraine, & to sharing the benefits of nuclear technology, incl in the #IndoPacific. https://t.co/733h2ht5pk— Ian Biggs (@AusAmbVIE) May 25, 2023
H.E. Ian David Grainge Biggs, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Australia to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) presented his credentials to Helga Maria Schmid, the Secretary General of the OSCE. This meeting marked another chapter in the ongoing cooperation between Australia and the OSCE, highlighting their shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions.
Great pleasure to present my credentials to #OSCE Secretary General @HelgaSchmid_SG. The @OSCE is an important platform for dialogue and we look forward to continued engagement on shared security challenges in the #IndoPacific and OSCE region.— Ian Biggs (@AusAmbVIE) May 25, 2023
Elene Chichinadze/OSCE pic.twitter.com/W1BueNs1x0
H.E. Ian David Grainge Biggs, a seasoned diplomat, brought with him a wealth of experience to his role as Australia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OSCE. His diplomatic background and strategic acumen made him an ideal representative to foster deeper ties between Australia and the OSCE. Australia's involvement with the OSCE dates back to its status as a partner for cooperation, with its engagement mainly focused on counterterrorism, cyber security, and regional stability.
The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen the Australia-OSCE partnership. Ambassador Biggs expressed Australia's willingness to contribute more actively to OSCE initiatives, including by sharing expertise, providing technical assistance, and participating in capacity-building efforts. Secretary General Schmid welcomed this commitment and emphasized the value of diverse perspectives in addressing complex security challenges.
Throughout his career, Mr. Biggs has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|Prior to 1998
|Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Sydney
|Prior to 1998
|Master of Arts in International Relations from the Australian National University
|Career History:
|1998-2001
|Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy in Vienna
|2002-2004
|Special Assistant to the Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna
|2005-2008
|Head of Mission, Embassy in Riyadh
|2008
|Assistant Secretary, Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
|2008-2010
|Head of Secretariat, International Commission on Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
|2014
|Assistant Secretary, Integration Task Force, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
|Since 2011-2014
|Head of Mission, Embassy in Ankara
|Since 2014-2016
|Assistant Secretary, Strategic Issues and Intelligence Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
|Since 2016-2019
|Head of Mission, Embassy in Tehran
|Since 2019-2020
|Acting First Assistant Secretary, South and West Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
|Since 2019-2021
|Assistant Secretary, Afghanistan and Regional Branch, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
|Since 2021
|Deputy Head of Mission, Australian High Commission, New Delhi
|Since 2022
|Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation
|Since 2023
|Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the OSCE and International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria , Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, German
Presidential Chancellery of Austria