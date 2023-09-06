Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of The Netherlands to the United Nations in Vienna

The new Resident Representative of the Netherlands to the IAEA, HE Mr. Peter Potman (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Hannah Shaffer / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Peter Potman's recent presentation of credentials to Ghada Fathi Waly, the Director-General of UNOV, underscores his continued dedication to representing the Netherlands in Vienna's international organizations. His wealth of experience and the roles he has held in various parts of the world make him a seasoned diplomat capable of navigating complex international relations and advancing the interests of the Netherlands on the global stage.

Thank you for the warm welcome, @GhadaFathiWaly ! Netherlands is staunch supporter of @UNODC which plays a crucial role in global action against drugs, crime, corruption, and is major force for promotion of human rights, justice and stability. @MinBZ https://t.co/wyIm16sw88 — NL Ambassador to Austria / PermRep to UNO Vienna (@peterpotman) August 31, 2023

Peter Potman, the Permanent Representative of The Netherlands to the International Organizations in Vienna, is known for his extensive diplomatic career spanning over 30 years. In his role as the Permanent Representative of The Netherlands, he represents the country in various international organizations based in Vienna. These organizations include the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and many others.

As the #Netherlands explores expanding its nuclear energy capacity, the @IAEAorg is here to support.

Warm welcome to Vienna, Amb @peterpotman—I look forward to deepening our collaboration for peaceful nuclear uses, building on 's vital contributions in nuclear applications. pic.twitter.com/kXJWXfi7T4 — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) August 17, 2023

Peter Potman's diplomatic journey has been marked by a series of important roles and postings, as he was appointed as Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Relations at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2019. In this role, he likely played a crucial part in shaping the Netherlands' economic relations and foreign policy.

Having joined the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988, Peter Potman's career has been characterized by dedication and service to his country's diplomatic efforts. Throughout his career, Mr. Potman has held various positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, he has represented the Netherlands in key international locations.

