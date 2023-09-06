Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of The Netherlands to the United Nations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

Peter Potman, Dutch Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Peter Potman, the new permanent representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.

The new Resident Representative of the Netherlands to the IAEA, HE Mr. Peter Potman (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Hannah Shaffer / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Peter Potman's recent presentation of credentials to Ghada Fathi Waly, the Director-General of UNOV, underscores his continued dedication to representing the Netherlands in Vienna's international organizations. His wealth of experience and the roles he has held in various parts of the world make him a seasoned diplomat capable of navigating complex international relations and advancing the interests of the Netherlands on the global stage.

Peter Potman, the Permanent Representative of The Netherlands to the International Organizations in Vienna, is known for his extensive diplomatic career spanning over 30 years. In his role as the Permanent Representative of The Netherlands, he represents the country in various international organizations based in Vienna. These organizations include the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and many others.

Peter Potman's diplomatic journey has been marked by a series of important roles and postings, as he was appointed as Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Relations at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2019. In this role, he likely played a crucial part in shaping the Netherlands' economic relations and foreign policy.

Having joined the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988, Peter Potman's career has been characterized by dedication and service to his country's diplomatic efforts. Throughout his career, Mr. Potman has held various positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Additionally, he has represented the Netherlands in key international locations.

More information about Ambassador Potman:

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth:
31 May 1964
 Oldebroek, The Netherlands
Education:
1976 - 1982
 Christelijk Streeklyceum
1982 - 1988
 Amsterdam University, The Netherlands Masters in European Studies
Career History:
1989 – 1992: Third secretary, Royal Netherlands Embassy in Beijing
1992-1994 Policy officer, Asian and Pacific Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1994-1997 Second Secretary, Netherlands delegation to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva
1997-2000 Deputy Head of Division, United Nations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2000-2004 Deputy Head of Division, Security Policy Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2004-2008 Political Counsellor, Embassy in Washington DC
2008-2011 Deputy Director, Western Hemisphere Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2011-2014 Consul General, Consulate General in Shanghai
2014-2019 Director, Asia and Oceania Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2019-2023 Deputy Director General, Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Family: Married to Ingrid d’Hooghe and has two children.

UNIS

Dutch MFA

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Hungary to the International Organizations in Vienna (August 30)
Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations in Vienna (August 27)
Meet the Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations in Vienna (August 21)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Rafael Mariano Grossi, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Peter Potman, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Ghada Fathi Waly, Embassy of The Netherlands, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter