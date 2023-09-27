Meet the New Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the International Organizations in Vienna

His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tawlah, presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to UNIDO to the Director General, Mr. Gerd Müller / Picture: © UNIDO / Flickr Attribution (CC BY-ND 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/)

Dr. Abdullah bin Khaled Tawlah recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly, thereby formally initiating his role as the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN in Vienna. His appointment is significant given his extensive experience in diverse roles, including as the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2020 to 2023.

Notably, Mr. Tawlah's contributions as a Senior Negotiator at various global platforms, such as the United Nations Post 2015 Development Agenda in New York, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Germany, and the International Maritime Organization in London, are commendable. His expertise in energy and environmental issues also saw him serve as a Senior Energy and Environmental Advisor at the Ministry of Energy and as an Engineering Consultant at Aramco.

The seasoned diplomat boasts an impressive academic background. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration in International Relations Management from the International American University. He also earned a Master of Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University and dual bachelor's degrees in Engineering and Chemical Engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Recently, the Governor of the Commission for Communications, Space, and Technology, Dr. Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Tamimi, met with the new Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations (Vienna), Dr. Abdullah bin Khaled Tawlah. This significant meeting took place in Riyadh, marking a crucial step in bolstering ties between Saudi Arabia and Austria, especially in the fields of communications, space, and technology.

During the meeting, both officials discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues to enhance cooperation with UN agencies based in Austria. Their discussions come at a pivotal time when global technological advancements are rapidly changing the landscape of international diplomacy and cooperation.

This meeting between Dr. Al-Tamimi and Dr. Tawlah is expected to herald a new era of strengthened ties between Saudi Arabia and Austria, especially in domains of technology and communication. As the world becomes more interconnected, such bilateral collaborations play an essential role in fostering international peace, understanding, and shared progress.

More information about Ambassador Tawlah:

Curriculum Vitae:

Career History:

1995-2020 Engineering Consultant, Environment Protection Department, Aramco

2006-2020 Senior Energy and Environmental Energy and Environmental Advisor, Ministry of Energy

2006-2020 Lead Negotiator, International Maritime Organization, London, United Kingdom

2006-2020 Senior Negotiator, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Germany

2012-2020 Senior Negotiator, United Nations Post 2015 Development Agenda, New York, United States

2006-2020 Senior Advisor to Saudi Arabian missions to the UN and embassies on social, environmental and economic issues 2020-2023 Minister plenipotentiary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Since 2023 Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Languages: English, Arabic

UNIS