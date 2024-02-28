Meet the New Permanent Representative of North Macedonia to the International Organizations in Vienna

Pajo Avirovic, North Macedonia's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, Pajo Avirovic, the new permanent representative of the Republic of North Macedonia to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The new Resident Representative of North Macedonia to the IAEA, HE Mr. Pajo Avirovic (l.), presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi (r.), at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Flickr / Dean Calma / IAEA [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]

Pajo Avirovic recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly, thereby formally initiating his role as the Permanent Representative of North Macedonia to the UN in Vienna. His appointment is significant given his extensive experience in diverse roles in diplomacy and international relations.

Pajo Avirović stands out in the realm of diplomacy and literature in North Macedonia. As the State Counsellor and Director for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Skopje, Avirovic plays a pivotal role in shaping the country's international image and relations. His leadership extends to editorial roles in significant publications like ‘Crossroads’, the Macedonian Foreign Policy Journal, and the Macedonian Diplomatic Bulletin, contributing to the discourse on foreign policy.

His diplomatic journey is marked by substantial roles, including Head of the Sector for Bilateral Relations with European Countries and Deputy Head of the Coordination Sector of the Minister’s Cabinet. His tenure as Minister Counsellor at the Macedonian Embassy in Paris from 2001 to 2005 highlights his international engagement and expertise in European affairs.

Avirović's literary talents are equally commendable, with his novel “Jahiz and the Dogs’ Exterminators” earning Macedonia’s top literary prize in 2005, showcasing his prowess beyond the diplomatic sphere. His academic achievements are noteworthy, with an M.A. in Oriental Philology from the University of Belgrade and a B.A. from the University of Sarajevo, where he delved into Turkish and Arabic Language and Literature. Furthermore, his education includes a Brevet de l’ENA (Ecole Nationale d’Administration) in Paris, underscoring a solid foundation in administrative and diplomatic studies.

Pajo Avirović's multifaceted career amalgamates diplomacy, literature, and academia, making him a distinguished figure in North Macedonia's cultural and international landscape.

More information about Ambassador Avirovic:

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
/ Bachelor of Arts degree in Oriental Philology from the University of Sarajevo
/ Master of Arts degree in Oriental Philology from the University of Belgrade
Career History:
1997-1998 Head of Division for Western Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1998-2001 Head of Department for the European States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2001-2005 Minister Counsellor, Embassy in Paris
2005-2006 Deputy Head of Sector for coordination of the Minister’s Cabinet Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2006-2008 Director for Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2008-2009 Charge d’Affaires, Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel
2009-2011 Ambassador to Israel, Tel Aviv
2011-2014 Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York
2014-2018 Ambassador to Israel, Tel Aviv
2018-2019 Deputy Director for Eurasia, Africa, Middle East and Southern Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2019-2020 Director, Directorate for Bilateral Relations with Non-European States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2020-2023 Director, Directorate for Multilateral Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Since 2024 Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: Croatian, English, French, Hebrew, Macedonian, Serbian, and Turkish

