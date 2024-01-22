Meet Israel's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

David Roet, Israel's Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, David Roet, the permanent representative of the State of Israel to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.

H.E. Mr. David Roet (l.), Ambassador of the State of Israel, presenting his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (r.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Carina Karlovits und Daniel Trippolt/HBF

David Roet, an experienced diplomat and long-time representative of Israel at the international level, has been serving as Israel's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna for some time. Mr. Roet is also the Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations in Vienna.

Roet brings with him extensive diplomatic experience. Before his current position, he served as Deputy Director General and Head of the North America Division in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he oversaw relations between Israel, the US, and Canada. In this role, he managed two embassies and ten consulates in the US and Canada.

His previous positions include Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations in New York (2013-2017), Director of the Office of Personnel Training at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010-2013), and Deputy Consul General at Chicago's Israeli Consulate General for the U.S. Midwest (1999-2004). He began his career as First Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in Seoul, South Korea (1992-1996).

Roet holds a master's degree in economics and business administration from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Program.

Roet assumed the post of Ambassador at a critical time for Israeli diplomacy, marked by the conflict between Israel and Gaza in 2023. His appointment therefore comes at a time of great challenge and responsibility.

In his role as Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Roet emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and Israel's commitment to democratic values. His extensive experience and educational background equip him to play a key role in shaping relations between Israel, Austria, and the international organizations in Vienna.

With Roet's appointment, Israel continues its commitment to a strong diplomatic presence and international cooperation, which is of great importance for the future of the region and beyond.

Curriculum Vitae:
Education:
1985–1988
 Bachelor's degree in economics and business administration, Hebrew University in Jerusalem
1988–1991
 Master's degree in economics and business administration, Hebrew University in Jerusalem
Career History:
Nov. 1988–Nov. 1990 Diplomatic cadetDiplomatic cadet
Nov. 1990–Aug. 1992 Second Secretary, Economic Department
Aug. 1992–Aug. 1996 First Secretary, Embassy of Israel to South Korea
Aug. 1996–Aug. 1999 Consul, South East Asia Division
Aug. 1999–Aug. 2004 Deputy Consul General of Israel to the Midwest
Aug. 2004–Aug. 2010 Director of North America Consulate Department
Aug. 2010–Aug. 2013 Head of Bureau for Personal Training and Development
Aug. 2013–Aug. 2017 Ambassador Deputy permanent Rep. Of Israel to the UN
Sept. 2017–Sept. 2018 Ambassador, North America Division
Juli 2018–Aug. 2019 Head of Bureau, North American Division
Sept. 2019–Okt. 2023 Deputy Director General and Head of North America Division
2021-2023 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan
Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

UNIS

