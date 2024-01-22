Meet Israel's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
David Roet, Israel's Ambassador and Permanent Representative, presented his credentials to Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, and the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador, David Roet, the permanent representative of the State of Israel to the International Organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Austria.
David Roet, an experienced diplomat and long-time representative of Israel at the international level, has been serving as Israel's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna for some time. Mr. Roet is also the Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations in Vienna.
Roet brings with him extensive diplomatic experience. Before his current position, he served as Deputy Director General and Head of the North America Division in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he oversaw relations between Israel, the US, and Canada. In this role, he managed two embassies and ten consulates in the US and Canada.
His previous positions include Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations in New York (2013-2017), Director of the Office of Personnel Training at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010-2013), and Deputy Consul General at Chicago's Israeli Consulate General for the U.S. Midwest (1999-2004). He began his career as First Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in Seoul, South Korea (1992-1996).
Roet holds a master's degree in economics and business administration from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Program.
Roet assumed the post of Ambassador at a critical time for Israeli diplomacy, marked by the conflict between Israel and Gaza in 2023. His appointment therefore comes at a time of great challenge and responsibility.
In his role as Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Roet emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and Israel's commitment to democratic values. His extensive experience and educational background equip him to play a key role in shaping relations between Israel, Austria, and the international organizations in Vienna.
With Roet's appointment, Israel continues its commitment to a strong diplomatic presence and international cooperation, which is of great importance for the future of the region and beyond.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Education:
|1985–1988
|Bachelor's degree in economics and business administration, Hebrew University in Jerusalem
|1988–1991
|Master's degree in economics and business administration, Hebrew University in Jerusalem
|Career History:
|Nov. 1988–Nov. 1990
|Diplomatic cadetDiplomatic cadet
|Nov. 1990–Aug. 1992
|Second Secretary, Economic Department
|Aug. 1992–Aug. 1996
|First Secretary, Embassy of Israel to South Korea
|Aug. 1996–Aug. 1999
|Consul, South East Asia Division
|Aug. 1999–Aug. 2004
|Deputy Consul General of Israel to the Midwest
|Aug. 2004–Aug. 2010
|Director of North America Consulate Department
|Aug. 2010–Aug. 2013
|Head of Bureau for Personal Training and Development
|Aug. 2013–Aug. 2017
|Ambassador Deputy permanent Rep. Of Israel to the UN
|Sept. 2017–Sept. 2018
|Ambassador, North America Division
|Juli 2018–Aug. 2019
|Head of Bureau, North American Division
|Sept. 2019–Okt. 2023
|Deputy Director General and Head of North America Division
|2021-2023
|Since 2023
|Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
