Meet Israel's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna

David Roet, an experienced diplomat and long-time representative of Israel at the international level, has been serving as Israel's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna for some time. Mr. Roet is also the Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations in Vienna.

Roet brings with him extensive diplomatic experience. Before his current position, he served as Deputy Director General and Head of the North America Division in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he oversaw relations between Israel, the US, and Canada. In this role, he managed two embassies and ten consulates in the US and Canada.

His previous positions include Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations in New York (2013-2017), Director of the Office of Personnel Training at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010-2013), and Deputy Consul General at Chicago's Israeli Consulate General for the U.S. Midwest (1999-2004). He began his career as First Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the Israeli Embassy in Seoul, South Korea (1992-1996).

Roet holds a master's degree in economics and business administration from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Program.

Roet assumed the post of Ambassador at a critical time for Israeli diplomacy, marked by the conflict between Israel and Gaza in 2023. His appointment therefore comes at a time of great challenge and responsibility.

In his role as Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Roet emphasizes the importance of international cooperation and Israel's commitment to democratic values. His extensive experience and educational background equip him to play a key role in shaping relations between Israel, Austria, and the international organizations in Vienna.

With Roet's appointment, Israel continues its commitment to a strong diplomatic presence and international cooperation, which is of great importance for the future of the region and beyond.

Curriculum Vitae:

Education:

1985–1988

Bachelor's degree in economics and business administration, Hebrew University in Jerusalem 1988–1991

Master's degree in economics and business administration, Hebrew University in Jerusalem Career History:

Nov. 1988–Nov. 1990 Diplomatic cadetDiplomatic cadet

Nov. 1990–Aug. 1992 Second Secretary, Economic Department

Aug. 1992–Aug. 1996 First Secretary, Embassy of Israel to South Korea

Aug. 1996–Aug. 1999 Consul, South East Asia Division

Aug. 1999–Aug. 2004 Deputy Consul General of Israel to the Midwest

Aug. 2004–Aug. 2010 Director of North America Consulate Department

Aug. 2010–Aug. 2013 Head of Bureau for Personal Training and Development

Aug. 2013–Aug. 2017 Ambassador Deputy permanent Rep. Of Israel to the UN

Sept. 2017–Sept. 2018 Ambassador, North America Division

Juli 2018–Aug. 2019 Head of Bureau, North American Division

Sept. 2019–Okt. 2023 Deputy Director General and Head of North America Division

Since 2023 Ambassador to Austria, Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna

Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna



